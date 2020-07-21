Spider-Man Miles Morales Performance Mode Can Run Game At 4K, 60 FPS

Even though it will be one of the first Playstation 5 games released, that doesn’t mean that Insomniac will be taking it slow. Apparently, their Spider-Man Miles Morales performance mode, an optional graphics mode for the game, can run the game at 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second according to a Twitter announcement.

The capabilities of the game’s performance mode is quite the contrast compared to the actual Spider-Man Insomniac game that released several years ago, which only runs at 30 frames-per-second. It’s likely that outside of the performance mode, however, Miles Morales will also run at 30.

Digital Foundry has already gone over what they can see from the game, which while the visuals aren’t much improved is using the Playstation 5’s power in other ways with things such as traffic density, lighting, and more that isn’t immediately obvious.

Who knows exactly how that will change when the Miles Morales performance mode is activated, but considering the Playstation 5 is more powerful than the Playstation 4 we may still see all of the less obvious enhancements along with the increased framerate and resolution.

It’s likely that the performance mode is only optional because Spider-Man Miles Morales is only a standalone expansion to the original Playstation 4 Spider-Man game, rather than being a true sequel. Insomniac Games has said that there will be an official Spider-Man sequel at some point in the future.

If that’s true, it’s likely that that game will be at 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second by default, though again we’ll have to wait for Insomniac to actually announce it and say that ourselves before we can make any accurate assumptions.

Either way, the game is likely going to be coming to the Playstation 5 as a launch title, so if you were a fan of the original Playstation 4 Spider-Man, then Spider-Man Miles Morales should be right up your alley. You can even see if the Miles Morales performance mode is all that it’s cracked up to be.