Raven Software Is Recruiting For New Call of Duty Games

Raven Software, a major force behind some of the most prestigious Call of Duty titles in recent years is actively recruiting for their upcoming projects. Most listings claim that the potential employees will work on new Call of Duty games. This hints the existence of multiple CoD titles being in existence.

We know for a fact that Raven will be supporting Warzone in addition to any new projects. However, the listings make word of multiple “new Call of Duty games”. The job openings stretch from QA testers to Lighting artists to senior producers. There are more than 30 as we speak so this is one of the biggest massive recruitments for the studio. A listing for a Lead Software Engineer reads:

Raven Software, developer of numerous award-winning games, including extensive contributions to the Call of Duty franchise is seekinga Lead Software Engineer with a UI emphasis.We are actively recruiting engineering talent to work on the user interfaces in the upcoming Call of Duty titles.

Another, this time for a Gameplay UI engineer is once more pointing to new Call of Duty games being in development:

As a Gameplay UI Engineer you will develop cutting-edge user interfaces that connect our gameplay to our audience. This is a great opportunity to be part of a passionate team that defines and shapes the UI of our upcoming Call of Duty titles.

It will be interesting to see when the next new Call of Duty game will release and what it will be. Undeniably, the franchise is growing faster than ever, with Warzone filling up the time between classic releases and a yearly title including new mechanics and more.

Recently, a leak about a new Warzone maps possibly hinted at what the next CoD game will be as it includes locations in Russia. It remains to be seen if those hints are legit or not.