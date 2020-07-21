The first Red Streamer level in our The Origami King Walkthrough is Whispering Woods. In this Paper Mario The Origami King Whispering Woods guide, we will provide you with the complete walkthrough of the Whispering Woods.

Paper Mario The Origami King Whispering Woods

At the start hit A over and over again to get out from the tree you arrived in, at that point go down the edge in the south to discover a hole.

Return and gather confetti until the symbol in the upper left turns yellow.

Olivia will let you know once you’ve gotten enough confetti, however, topping it off won’t hurt. As the world is full of holes.

Come back to the hole and press ZR to toss confetti until you fill the gap, at that point proceed ahead and free your collapsed companion.

Hold A for a couple of moments to pull out Olivia from the ground. Return to the wide zone and utilize 1,000-Fold Arms on the tree by the Magic Circle. Go over the tree into the core of the Woods and Hit the? block in transit for a Mushroom.

Proceed ahead on the right side. Weave around before the spiky ground and fill in the opening with confetti to come to the ? Box with 1,000 coins.

Follow the way down and go to the right side. Bounce up on the log against the back divider and up to the area with numerous vines.

Take out the vines in the back-right corner multiple times.

Treasure Locations

After the third time, the log suspended from the tree will tumble down and move to one side. You can find the Collectible Treasure No. 1 here.

Go left and bounce up the stages and onto the log that tumbled to arrive at the upper territory. At the top, take out the vine connected to the ball.

The vine will be broken, so hit the tree behind it with the mallet to make a Magic Circle.

To open the confetti ball and get a Shriveled Seed, get the vine and pull down with the 1,000-Fold Arms. Proceed to the fog-filled way in the back.

Before experiencing, come the way to one side and fill in the opening with confetti. Go across to arrive at a “?” box with 1,000 coins.

In the following room, there will be another way, utilizing either will take you back to a similar room, similar to a circle.

Sit on the Tree StumpGo on either way a couple of times and Olivia will need to lay on the stump. Go up there to begin a cutscene.

After the cutscene, take the way to one side to proceed. Proceed until a fight with two rounds of 4 Goombas begins.

Top off the hole on the left side with confetti and proceed. Proceed to the extreme left to discover a chest with Collectible Treasure No. 2.

Go to the edge in the back and interact with the lake. You’ll have the option to pick something to toss in. Toss the Shriveled Seed into the lake to get the Soul Seed.

Come back to the room with the stump. Toss confetti at the hole in the stump to fix it.

Choose the Soul Seed and offer it to the stump, at that point go east through the new way to the following zone after the cutscene played.

Toad Locations

Sled down the fence on the right side to wreck it. Proceed toward the east until you experience a Toad.

Utilize the Hammer to safeguard it from the bush, at that point Hammer it a few additional times to reestablish it to normal form.

Proceed to the park on the right side. At the three stumps, fill the gap beneath the lowest stump with confetti, at that point move up to come to the ? Box with 1000 coins.

Here you will found a couple of toads. Now continue towards the right side and hop onto the bench. Your health will be restored. Proceed to the right side, twisting past the pavilion and log lodge.

Go through the trees in the southeast to enter Toad Town. Here you will found several toads as well.

Below is a complete and comprehensive list of all the collectibles in Whispering Woods.

Toads

Toad 1 : This one is required to progress. After reviving Grandsappy, enter the next area to find this one stuck in a bush.

: This one is required to progress. After reviving Grandsappy, enter the next area to find this one stuck in a bush. Toad 2 : Open up the first white tent to reveal a crumbled Toad.

: Open up the first white tent to reveal a crumbled Toad. Toad 3 : A second crumbled Toad can be found on the swing. Hit it to bring it down.

: A second crumbled Toad can be found on the swing. Hit it to bring it down. Toad 4 : Pull the Yellow Toad out of the tree stump near the campfire.

: Pull the Yellow Toad out of the tree stump near the campfire. Toad 5 : Hit the tree to the left of the campfire to bring down a Toad.

: Hit the tree to the left of the campfire to bring down a Toad. Toad 6 : This Toad somehow got stuck under one of the tree stools at the picnic area. Pull him out.

: This Toad somehow got stuck under one of the tree stools at the picnic area. Pull him out. Toad 7 : Hit the plate wit the egg on it to reveal the toad.

: Hit the plate wit the egg on it to reveal the toad. Toad 8 : this toad is stuck in a pile of leaves in front of the cabin.

: this toad is stuck in a pile of leaves in front of the cabin. Toad 9 : Walk to the left of the cabin near the 10-Coin.

: Walk to the left of the cabin near the 10-Coin. Toad 10 : you will see a flower bin with a missing flowers in front of the cabin. Walk underneath it and jump to reveal a folded flower. Hit that with your hammer to reveal the Toad.

: you will see a flower bin with a missing flowers in front of the cabin. Walk underneath it and jump to reveal a folded flower. Hit that with your hammer to reveal the Toad. Toad 11 : Pull this one out of the pile of wood to the right of the cabin.

: Pull this one out of the pile of wood to the right of the cabin. Toad 12: This Toad can’t be rescued until much later. Once the yellow streamer is gone and you’ve cleared the fog in The Great Sea at Bonehead Island, head to the area between quadrants and chat with the Shy Guy there, then use the Super Marino to dive underwater. Grab the shiny shell on the left, then pick it up when it’s on the boat.

Not-Bottomless Holes

Hole 1 : This is the first hole you encounter and the one that teaches you how to fill up holes.

: This is the first hole you encounter and the one that teaches you how to fill up holes. Hole 2 : Near the first Save Block during your first visit in the woods.

: Near the first Save Block during your first visit in the woods. Hole 3-5 : Enter the darker area of the woods where you can hear whispers in the background and look for a spike trap surrounded by three different holes.

: Enter the darker area of the woods where you can hear whispers in the background and look for a spike trap surrounded by three different holes. Hole 6 : South of the first spike trap.

: South of the first spike trap. Hole 7 : To the right of the second spike trap. This is south of the first treasure chest.

: To the right of the second spike trap. This is south of the first treasure chest. Hole 8 : On the cliff to the left of the vine lever area.

: On the cliff to the left of the vine lever area. Hole 9 : In the area with the vine levers, fill in the hole underneath the right most vine.

: In the area with the vine levers, fill in the hole underneath the right most vine. Hole 10 : After you drop the log and climb up, look for the hole on the edge closest to the spikes.

: After you drop the log and climb up, look for the hole on the edge closest to the spikes. Hole 11 : Before heading into the foggy portion of the woods, go to the right and fill in the next not-bottomless hole.

: Before heading into the foggy portion of the woods, go to the right and fill in the next not-bottomless hole. Hole 12-13 : After speaking with Grandsappy, walk through the exit on the right. After the Save Block are two holes ready for filling.

: After speaking with Grandsappy, walk through the exit on the right. After the Save Block are two holes ready for filling. Hole 14 : There’s a giant hole just after fighting the two Goombas, can’t get through this area without filling it.

: There’s a giant hole just after fighting the two Goombas, can’t get through this area without filling it. Hole 15-16 : On the right side of the lake.

: On the right side of the lake. Hole 17-18 : On the left side of the lake.

: On the left side of the lake. Hole 19 : After you rehydrate the Soul Seed in the spring, head back to Grandsappy. His face has become your next Not-Bottomless Hole.

: After you rehydrate the Soul Seed in the spring, head back to Grandsappy. His face has become your next Not-Bottomless Hole. Hole 20 : This hole is after the white fence and the Save Block.

: This hole is after the white fence and the Save Block. Hole 21 : There’s a hole to the left of the lone white tent.

: There’s a hole to the left of the lone white tent. Hole 22 : In the area with the white tents, fill in the hole to the right of the swing.

: In the area with the white tents, fill in the hole to the right of the swing. Hole 23-24 : To the left of the shaded picnic area. The second is in front of the picnic area.

: To the left of the shaded picnic area. The second is in front of the picnic area. Hole 25: To the right of the cabin.

Collectible Treasures

Collectible Treasure 1 : When you first see it, walk past it since you can’t walk over the spikes. In the next area, pull the vine lever of the tree in the middle to release giant leaves nearby. Hit the leaves to briefly reveal an icon on its back. Match the leaves of the same icon to get the item. Completing all the matches will drop a Super Star that once touched will grant you invincibility for a short time. Use this time to run through the spikes to get to the chest.

: When you first see it, walk past it since you can’t walk over the spikes. In the next area, pull the vine lever of the tree in the middle to release giant leaves nearby. Hit the leaves to briefly reveal an icon on its back. Match the leaves of the same icon to get the item. Completing all the matches will drop a Super Star that once touched will grant you invincibility for a short time. Use this time to run through the spikes to get to the chest. Collectible Treasure 2 : Reach the lake and continue on to the left side. The treasure chest rests near the talking tree.

: Reach the lake and continue on to the left side. The treasure chest rests near the talking tree. Collectible Treasure 3: Also a collectible you can’t get until after removing the yellow streamer. In fact, you have to get Toad 12 rescued first as he is the owner of the cabin. Once rescued, head inside the cabin and open the chest for your collectible treasure.

Block Locations