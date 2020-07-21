Ice Vellumental is a polar bear type Boss in Paper Mario who you’ll come across in the Ice Vellumental Temple. In this Paper Mario The Origami King Ice Vellumental Boss guide, we have given simple tips on how you can defeat the boss and earn your rewards at the end.

Paper Mario The Origami King Ice Vellumental Boss

Ice Vellumental boss is a huge Ice creature with amazing resistance and strength. This Boss is capable of taking hits without dealing much damage.

Therefore, it’s really difficult to defeat him if you’re a beginner. You’ll be given a minute for each turn and will be allowed to move your ring 3 times. Therefore, it’s best to focus on the rotations.

Special Attacks

The Boss has three major attacks in his arsenal. Bear Claw, Cold Claw and Piercing Cold. The ones you should worry about are both of the Claw attacks.

Bear Claw is a standard Claw attack where the Boss strikes you with his Claws to deal a good amount of damage.

The Cold Claw on the other hand is an attack where the Boss strikes you with his Claws but this time with Extra coldness to it which cause more damage. Both of these moves can easily be avoided by using Guard.

How to Defeat the Ice Vellumental Boss

While Facing Ice Vellumental Boss, you must focus on three things: Search for the “ON” panel in a chest, Summon the Fire Vellumental and Use 1000-Fold Arms.

Simply activate the Fire Vellumental magic circle to melt the Ice fence of the boss to cause a good amount of Damage. Meaning.

If you use the Powers of Fire Vellumental, it will melt the ice of the frozen Boss since the boss can’t do much in this state.

After the Ice fences of the Boss are melted, use 1000-Fold Arms for heavy damage. Once the Boss is defeated, you’ll receive a Battle Bonus along with Ice Vellumental Bibliofold.