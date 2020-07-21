In our Paper Mario The Origami King Colored Pencils Boss guide, we will tell you about the Colored Pencils Boss and all the tips and tricks that you need to know in order to defeat the Colored Pencil Boss. It can be a little tricky at times due to time limitation, but we are here for you so, don’t worry, and let’s get started.

Paper Mario The Origami King Colored Pencils Boss

Colored Pencils’ actual name is Jean-Pierre Colored Pencils and is the first boss of the Origami King. You will find this boss at the top of the Overlook Mountain, guarding the Red Streamer.

Basic Tips

You will have 70 seconds to move your rings 3 times per each turn so choose your rotations wisely. There will be two phases in your fight with the Colored Pencils.

You will see arrows of different directions on rings. You have to rotate the rings to arrange arrows in such a way that you can go to your desired location.

There will be target panels on rings. The Colored Missiles will strike on these target panels so don’t step on these target panels under any circumstances.

There will be an arm switch which can be powered on by stepping on the green “ON” button.

As a result, 1000 Fold Arms will be activated that you can use to close the lid of the Colored Pencils.

Battle with Colored Pencils

Colored Pencils is a lid with 12 Color Pencils in its “art-senal”. These pencils act as Missiles and inflict a great deal of damage to you.

At the start of the battle, the Boss will fire a few of the pencils as Missiles in the air and target panels will be marked automatically. Try to avoid these panels if you want to survive.

Rotate the rings to arrange arrows in such a way that you can go to your desired location. First, step on the “ON” button and then on the Arm switch to activate the 1000 Fold arms.

Then, close the lid of the Colored Pencils using the 1000 Fold arms and inflict a great deal of damage to the Colored Pencils.

Don’t forget that after you have closed the lid of the Colored Pencils, all the remaining missiles will explode inside the lid causing a great deal of damage to the Colored Pencils. After that, you can cause more damage by hitting it with the hammer.

Once you are done with your turn, Colored Pencils will snap shut you causing you damage, and then it will reload its arsenal. You have to repeat this process 2-3 times.

After that, Colored Pencils will reveal its new weapon and that is Rainbow Roll. This will officially start the phase 2 of the battle.

Rotate the rings to arrange arrows in such a way that you can go to the arm switch. Then grab the Pencils roll with 1000 Fold arms and slam them into the lid.

This will be a huge blow to the Colored Pencils Boss and will be the final nail in the coffin. That’s how you will defeat the Colored Pencils Boss.