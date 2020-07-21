The new Paper Mario game’s Chestnut Valley hides a whole lot of secrets for players to find and collect. If you haven’t found them by now, then this Paper Mario The Origami King Chestnut Valley Collectibles guide will comprehensively be discussing the location of each collectible found within the area.

Paper Mario The Origami King Chestnut Valley Collectibles

Boy, oh boy there are collectibles all around in the Chestnut Valley area. Most of them pretty close to one another.

There aren’t many grey sections in Paper Mario, you’ll find curious hidden stuff all around, so you better keep an eye out!

Not-Bottomless Hole Locations

Holes 1,2, and 3 – You can find three holes right ahead of you, just after you fall into the wondrous Chestnut Valley.

Holes 4, and 5 – Once you’ve gone past the rolling spiked nuts, you can fill in two holes in the wall just after the tree.

Hole 6 – You can find the sixth hole before the spiked nuts falling from up above.

Hole 7 – Head North from the save block and you can find a hole on the wall to the left of you.

Hole 8 – As you get cornered by the chestnuts, fill the hole in the wall prior to leaving the area.

Hole 9, and 10 – After exiting the chestnut maze, you’ll find two holes in the wall.

Hole 11, and 12 – Two holes can be found after dealing with the final rolling chestnut.

Treasure Locations

Treasure 1 – Head south from where you initially land in Chestnut Valley and drop down the ledge to find a chest.

Treasure 2 – You can find a treasure after the falling spiked nuts. Drop to the ledge and you can find Bobby along with the chest.

Treasure 3 – Head south past the falling nuts and you can find a chest if you follow the path till the very end.

Block Locations

Block 1 – You can find the first block to the right of your initial landing spot in Chestnut Valley. Free 100 coins!

Block 2 – While you jump over the chestnuts at the very start of the level, jump over the yellow ledge to your right. Jump here, and you’ll discover a hidden block with a Shiny Mushroom.

Block 3 – You can find a block on a ledge below in the chestnut maze with a Fire Flower.

Block 4 – Remember where you found Bobby? Next to the treasure chest? Reach the ledge up from him and hit the block to get another free 100 coins.