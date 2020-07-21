Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 14.01 Released, Fixes And Adjustments

A brand new patch went live for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 14.01, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the the devs only confirmed two patch notes thus far. You will notice that they added data related to future event quests and fixed a spelling mistake in the update notice window. Below you will find the complete list of all Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 14.01 patch notes.

Main Additions / Changes: Data related to future event quests has been added.

Data related to future event quests has been added. Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments: The following issues were fixed in this update. French: A spelling mistake in the update notice window was corrected. Previous: l‘incidence de la pandémie du coronavirus (CODIV-19). Corrected: l‘incidence de la pandémie du coronavirus (COVID-19).

In other news, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne continues to regularly offer new content to its players. Recently, the long-awaited fourth free update released with two brand new creatures that have been in hunters’ sights for a very long time. The first of them is the Twinkling Black Dragon Alatreon, and the other one is the Frostfang Barioth monster variant.

Take note that there were also new armor, rewards, carnival-inspired decorations, and clothing. In addition, there were new downloadable content and adjustments, such as the possibility of using Alchemy with the character Elder Melder who will discover special clues.

Capcom has several news planned for one of its star video games, stay tuned for all of them. I remind you that Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.