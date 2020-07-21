Microsoft Won’t Force You To Upgrade To Xbox Series X For The Next Two Years

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is only a few months away from release but the company won’t force you to do the upgrade just yet. According to Phil Spencer, the next couple of years will be transitional for them, as all of their Xbox Game Studios titles will be launching on both the Series X and Xbox One consoles.

The news comes german Youtube channel Gamestar, which recently hosted a discussion with Phil Spencer, Chief at Xbox. According to him, games like Halo Infinite, Heelblade 2 and more will launch on both the current and next-gen consoles. He says:

You won’t be forced into the next generation. We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios. That’s why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years—like Halo Infinite—will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives.

In the same interview, Spencer talked about how all studios under the Xbox umbrella have the opportunity to choose whether or not their games will be multi-platform. He noted that Microsoft is not dictating any terms or rules for the Xbox platform. Rather, Microsoft is supporting first-party developers to create games as they want.

Microsoft is hosting a new Xbox Series X digital event on July 23rd, showing even more trailers and gameplay for the next-gen console. Halo Infinite has already been confirmed to be the main attraction with hints about Fable is also included. Microsoft has even teased that the showcase will be a solid hour of games for fans. This might be the time when we find out about the Xbox Series X price and release date. You will be able to watch the show live on Youtube and you can already set a reminder.