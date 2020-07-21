Will Halo Infinite Be A Platform For Future Halo Content?

Halo Infinite is supposed to be finally getting some gameplay and more information at the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday, and rumors are already swirling about everything that it will have in it. This includes the possibility that Infinite will be a platform for future Halo content, according to Phil Spencer.

Halo games have always been self-contained games of their own, rather than games as a service like many other games such as Destiny, The Division, Sea of Thieves, and more have been in the last few years. However, Infinite may change all of that.

According to a statement from Phil Spencer, 343 Industries has apparently been watching how difficult it is to move players from one Halo game to another, a problem many franchises that are focused on multiplayer have in terms of things like Call of Duty, where the worth of games are judged on their multiplayer.

Multiplayer is also a big part of Halo itself, and apparently other sources have claimed that the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play. Such a claim is rather odd considering that Halo multiplayer has always been packaged in with the game.

This might mean that, much like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone mode, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer may be sold separately from the main game, so that people can pick it up for free and have a constantly-evolving multiplayer mode that they never have to leave.

With all of this in mind, it’s possible that Infinite will receive an extensive amount of post-launch support to turn it into a game like that, though again these are just rumors so we don’t know for sure. All we do know is that the game apparently takes place on a Halo ring, and that the Banished are involved.

We’ll likely find out everything we need to know about Halo Infinite being a service or platform or not when the game is actually debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday, so be sure to tune in then to see for yourselves. Halo Infinite is set to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.