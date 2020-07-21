Fortnite Update 2.78 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

A brand new patch released for Epic Games’ Fortnite. Take note that this patch is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Fortnite Update 2.78 (13.30) has a download and install size of around 2.8 GB on PlayStation 4. Something that stands out in this patch notes is that they fixed floating Rings not visible on platforms with lower settings. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.78 (13.30) patch notes.

Battle Royale: Whirlpools temporarily disabled. (RE-ENABLED).

Battle Royale: Fixed – Supply Drops at The Authority not opening when searched.

Battle Royale: Fixed – Floating Rings not visible on platforms with lower settings.

Battle Royale: Fixed – Black rectangles appearing behind player when turning around in the Storm.

Battle Royale: Fixed – Gliding not working properly around The Authority.

Save the World: Fixed – Goin Constructor animation issue.

Save the World: Fixed – Ammo is consumed when a weapon is dropped and picked up.

Mobile: Fixed – Players names are cut off in voice chat tab of social menu thanks to Fortnite 2.78.

In other news, Sony has acquired a minority stake in Epic Games for $250 million USD. Both companies have ensured that the agreement strengthens their vision of technology, entertainment, and online services. This is a relationship that we already could see a few months ago when Unreal Engine 5, the next evolution of the most widely used multi-platform engine in the industry, was presented operating on PlayStation 5, Sony’s upcoming console.

Take note that Epic Games has raised around $1.58 billion USD in three rounds of funding. In 2012 they made a solid $330 million with an investment from Tencent, which now owns 40% of the entire company. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said that Sony and Epic have built businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology and that is why this deal was perfect.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.