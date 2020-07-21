Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Release “As Soon As Possible”

Famitsu is hosting a big interview with the masterminds behind Final Fantasy 7 Remake and it includes some rather interesting facts. According to early information, there will be Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 and it is already in development. This confirms the claims from a couple of months ago that there’s indeed an FF7 Remake Part 2.

Tetsuya Nomura. director for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has talked with Famitsu about the state of Part 2. Apparently, the story of the remake is far from over, with him saying that “the story of ff7 remake has only just begun”. He continued by saying that the next installment is already in development and that fans will have to trust them that it will be out as soon as possible. His statement reads:

“We know that everyone wants the next installment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first installment, we hope to make the next even better in quality that can make for an even better experience. We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next installment.”

You might be wondering if this statement is about a second part to Final Fantasy 7 remake or another franchise title in general. Motomu Toriyama collaborated on the subject, sharing that Roche might be making a comeback in the next game. This pretty much confirms that we’re talking about the same universe in the FF franchise.

Toriyama's quote about Roche from FF7R (excerpt taken from the new Famitsu Interview out 7/22): "There's a very high chance that Roche will be reappearing in the next installment (laughs)." pic.twitter.com/FtPvFAwKQN — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 21, 2020

It all comes down to when Square Enix will be ready to announce Final Fantasy 7 remake Part 2. It’s safe to bet that it will be a next-gen title as it’s hardly possible for the developers to have it ready in the next few months.