FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer Coming Thursday July 23 After Months Of Waiting

Electronic Arts has done two notable gaming things today, firstly allowing Star Wars: The Old Republic to arrive on Steam, and second to announce that the FIFA 21 reveal trailer is going to be coming Thursday on July 23. Fans of the franchise have waited months for a confirmation about the game.

The trailer, which will be getting revealed at 8 AM Pacific Time on that day, will be the first that anyone’s heard of FIFA 21 aside from various leaks and rumors. Many fans were even starting to think that due to the coronavirus there would be no new FIFA game this year, something unheard of in EA Sports’ yearly releases.

While we did at least know that the game would be releasing sometime in October of this year, specifically October 9, the trailer will, again, be the first we see of the actual gameplay. We can also likely expect to see at least some explanation of technical improvements.

A short clip of FIFA 21 in action did play at the EA Play Live event several weeks ago, but the FIFA 21 reveal trailer will give us more gameplay footage and we may also see who EA chose to be on the cover this year. FIFA 20’s cover star was Eden Hazard, of Real Madrid.

EA will likely focus on the next-gen versions of the title, but don’t worry. Even if you’re waiting to pick up an Xbox Series X or Playstation 5 until they’re cheaper, buying the current-gen versions of the game will get you the next-gen versions for free as part of EA’s Dual Entitlement program.

We’ll be learning a lot more about the game when the FIFA 21 reveal trailer actually drops, and hopefully it will continue the series’ trend of improving on the series’ gameplay. If you’re not interested in FIFA, however, the Xbox Game Showcase will also be on that date, at around the same time.

The game will be coming out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X.