Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.21 Is Live, Adjustments Implemented

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.21. This patch is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.21 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PS4 is only around 250 MB. They announced that they implemented adjustments, but these adjustments are still unknown. Below you will find the complete list of all Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.21 patch notes.

Other adjustments implemented.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.20, you will find that this was quite a small patch, as the download and install size was around 860 MB on PlayStation 4. Something that stood out in this patch is that the developers added information about available additional content to the title screen. Like the above patch (Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 1.21), they also made a few unknown adjustments.

In other news, the other well-known game in the Dragon Ball saga from Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball FighterZ, released in 2018 by Arc System Works as a new 2D fighting game. With such a universally known name attached to the game, as well as graphics that seem straight out of the anime, no one can be surprised that Dragon Ball FighterZ has sold millions of copies since launch.

As affirmed by Bandai Namco Entertainment on Twitter, Dragon Ball FighterZ has already sold more than 5 million copies since its launch in January 2018.

You have trained and exceeded your limits. Thanks to you, Dragon Ball FighterZ has sold more than 5 MILLION units. We are really grateful for your support!

I remind you that BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released on January 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.