Dota 2 ClientVersion 4398 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Valve’s Dota 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Dota 2 ClientVersion 4398, the devs made quite a few important bug fixes and map changes. Something that stands out in this Dota 2 patch notes is that they fixed a case where Aghanim could be instantly killed by Winter’s Curse and fixed a server crash with Raisin Firesnaps. Below you will the complete list of all Dota 2 ClientVersion 4398 patch notes.

Fixed being able to use abilities and items in the Rolling In Riches Bonus Room.

Flight is now disabled upon entering Trap rooms.

Fixed Voodoo Restoration’s Mana Cost upgrade increasing the mana cost.

Fixed a case where players could die to Astral Step after The Shadow of Inai was defeated.

Fixed players being able to die in the Aghanim victory sequence by dodging the invulnerability period with Eul’s Scepter.

The Tusk Walrus Wallop upgrade can no longer move Rizzrick.

Fixed Witch Doctor’s Death Ward being killable in some cases thanks to this Dota 2 patch.

Fixed Witch Doctor’s Max Health Voodoo Restoration talent affecting Aghanim with Hocus Pocus.

Fixed a case where Aghanim could be instantly killed by Winter’s Curse.

Fixed a server crash with Raisin Firesnaps.

Map Changes: Nav fixes for A Mind-Tingling Offer, Arrows Of The Moon, The Pugilist Pixies of Plague Wood, Manipulators of Time and Space, Mister Cleaver, The Soothing Sound of Sirens, They Speak in Spectral Tongues, Bogdugg the Bad-Bringer, The Fowl Feast, Al, the Chemist, My Rock Collection, Storegga The Ample, and Angry stuff with wings.

In other news, Valve continues to work to make Dota 2 the place where players can enjoy online gaming. In its efforts to crack down on cheats, they announced a while ago that they kicked 40,000 players who were abusing the matchmaking system. It seems that the technique of smurfing, which consists of an experienced player creating a new account to be matched in games with novice players to win easily, would have been the reason for this wave of expulsions.

I remind you that Ice Frog and Valve’s Dota 2 released on July 9, 2013 for PC.