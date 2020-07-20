The Division 2 Update 1.25 Announced, Various Bug Fixes

Title Update 10.1 will release tomorrow for Ubisoft’s The Division 2. Take note that this patch will be available on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. The Division 2 Update 1.25 has a download and install size of 1.2 GB on PC, 1.5 GB on PS4, and 2 GB on Xbox One. Take note that the developers made various bug fixes and some important fixes to audio & subtitles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Division 2 Update 1.25.

Added missing audio for Keener’s Legacy collectibles. You can find more information regarding the delay here. Audio & Subtitles: Added missing subtitles for Keener’s legacy collectibles.

Changed maximum Rifle ammo capacity from 280 to 420. Gear – Forge (named holster): Shield health bonus increased from +10% to +50%.

Armor regeneration lowered from +3% to +1%. Gear Sets – Foundry Bulwark 3-piece gear set bonus: Added +50% shield health.

Increased minimum item power and chances for higher power items for several difficulties, resulting in higher average rolls overall. Slight increase on Challenge. Bigger increase on Heroic and Legendary thanks to The Division 2 1.25. Loot – Sealed Caches: Increased power of items from Field Proficiency and Dark Zone caches to be on par with Heroic tier loot (up from Challenge). Increased power of items from Clan caches to be on par with Legendary tier loot (up from Heroic). Increase of item power of Legendary tier loot also affects all season caches.

Increased power of items from Field Proficiency and Dark Zone caches to be on par with Heroic tier loot (up from Challenge). Increased power of items from Clan caches to be on par with Legendary tier loot (up from Heroic). Increase of item power of Legendary tier loot also affects all season caches. Loot: Moved general pool Exotics from mission final boss loot to mission completion rewards. This means that an Exotic that drops as loot from a final boss in a mission will either be the Exotic specific to the mission (e.g. The Bighorn in Legendary missions) or an Exotic from the current targeted loot pool, but not a random different Exotic. These extra random Exotics can still be awarded with the same frequency but are acquired as an Exotic Cache from the mission completion rewards instead.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With The Division 2 Update 1.24, you will find that the download and install size on PlayStation 4 was around 6 GB. The developers also introduced Keener’s Legacy and Season 2 brought a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as an Apparel Event.

Here you will find the complete list of all The Division 2 Update 1.25 (Title Update 10.1) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; and on March 17, 2020 for Google Stadia.