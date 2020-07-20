Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Would Be Impossible On PS4, Says PlayStation Marketing Head

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is being developed by Insomniac Games exclusively for not only PlayStation 5 but also for the PlayStation 5 hardware.

Speaking with host Geoff Keighley during a live stream for the new DualSense controller, worldwide head of PlayStation marketing Eric Lempel stated that the custom solid-state drive (SSD) of PlayStation 5 will allow developers to create “different” and “better” experiences in next-generation games.

He noted that the capabilities of the lightning-fast SSD go further than just reducing or eliminating loading times on PlayStation 5. There can be games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that are literally built around the storage device.

Lempel added that the way Ratchet & Clank: Rift has been designed makes it impossible for the game to be built on existing hardware like PlayStation 4. The reliance on the SSD of PlayStation 5 means that if Insomniac Games was tasked with porting the game over to PlayStation 4, the game would have to be changed which would essentially be remaking the core gameplay aspects.

You would have to change it [Ratchet & Clank: Rift], you would have to change how the game works–it would change the experience.

The same notion was shared last month as well by creative director Marcus Smith who called the PlayStation 5 SSD as an “unbelievable game-changer” in terms of speed and overall performance. He exclaimed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was only made possible through the SSD.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift features a core gameplay mechanic where players can create and enter rifts to instantly pull entire levels and worlds within a second. The feature serves as a reminder of how powerful the PlayStation 5 SSD is and can be for developers wanting to break down the walls of limitations.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was announced last month during the PlayStation 5 digital reveal event. Among several features like being able to ride a variety of creatures and using a variety of new weapons, the game will also feature a new mysterious female Lombax. She wields her own hammer with a bionic arm and looks to be playable as a replacement of Ratchet after he and Clank get separated between dimensions.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remains without a release date but is presumed to be landing on PlayStation 5 somewhere in 2021.