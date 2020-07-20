New Fable Game Announcement Expected This Week

Over the past year or so, there has been multiple rumors about a new Fable game in development by Playground Games for the Xbox consoles and PC most likely. Microsoft wasn’t dismissive of the possibility although nothing was set in stone. Now, an insider claims that the company will announce the new Fable title during their Xbox Series X presentation this week.

As with every rumor or leak like this one, you should take the statements with a pile of salt. Even with insiders, you can never really know if the news is legit or there just to derail fans. As Dark Side of Gaming reported earlier today, Klobrille, prominent industry insider claimed on Resetera that Microsoft will go on with a new Fable, presumably Fable 4, announcement. The game will be available on Xbox Series X and, most possibly PC. He also reports that the company will show an in-engine trailer that will showcase the capabilities of the next-gen console. Here’s his statement:

“Just to get that expectation right, I don’t think anyone should expect a Fable announcement with a gameplay demo like what Halo Infinite will do. I guess this will rather be in the Horizon II-trailer-like ballpark. So, an in-engine trailer but somewhat indicative of what to expect.”

Even if there is no new Fable though, Microsoft is indeed hosting a show on July 23rd. The show will be a part of Summer Game Fast and will find Geoff Keighley as its pre-show host, followed by new announcements for Xbox Series X. This could be the day that the Xbox Series X will finally get its release date and price.

Undeniably, Microsoft needs a win at this point. The last Xbox presentation left fans raging and the broadcast being massively disliked. After that, Sony’s Playstation 5 presentation turned out to be a huge success. As a result, the Xbox Series X needs something huge in order to be able to compete in sales with the PS5. We shall know more in three days. You’ll be able to catch the show live on Youtube.