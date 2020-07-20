NBA 2K20 Update 1.14 Released, Stability And Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for NBA 2K20 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With NBA 2K20 Update 1.14, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the the developers only confirmed three patch notes thus far. As usual, they made some stability and performance fixes, a few unknown general bug fixes, and this time they also released an important fix for the event Clothes Gitch. Below you will find the complete list of all NBA 2K20 Update 1.14 patch notes.

General Bug Fixes.

Stability and Performance Fixes.

Fix for Event Clothes Gitch.

In other news, the PS PLUS free games for the month of July (July 7 to August 3) is still available if you have not had a chance to pick them up from the store. This month is a special occasion because the subscription service celebrates its 10th anniversary and with this they added a third game. This month’s free games are NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary, and Erica.

A few months ago, the devs released another important patch for the game. With NBA 2K20 Update 1.13, you will find that this was quite a small patch, as the download and install size was around 134 MB for PS4. Depending on the platform you are using, the size could’ve differed. The developers only made some stability improvements and general improvements to the user experience.

I remind you that 2K Games’ NBA 2K20 released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.