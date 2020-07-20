Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear Locations Guide

While Vanity items may not provide any buffs, they can give you a confidence boost when you are dressed in style to take down your foes. This guide has the location of all the Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear for you to collect.
Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear
There’s also an achievement associated with collecting Vanity Gear. Getting 30 pieces will unlock the ‘Slay’ achievement. After all, a samurai has to look the part to instill fear in the hearts of their enemies before slaying them.
Sword Kits
Heavenly Falcon
Complete Mythic Tale: “Heavenly Strike”.
Omukade’s Revenge
Complete Mythic Tale: “The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance”.
Izanami’s Grief
Complete Mythic Tale: “The Undying Flame”.
Twilight Oni
Head to Azamo Pillar of Honor #1, east of the fishing village in Wakou Island.
Mamushi Venom
Head to Azamo Pillar of Honor #2 at Sakimori Overlook.
Warrior’s Bush
Pay a visit to Ariake Pillar of Honor #1 found near the Sibling Rocks.
Spring Bamboo
Go to “Komatsu Pillar of Honor #1”, just west of Shigenori’s Peak.
Genbu’s Darkness
Visit “Komoda Pillar of Honor #1”, East of Kiyomori’s Landing in the scorched field, North of First General’s Field.
Yasha’s Embers
Go to the “Hoyishi Pillar of Honor #1”, South-East of Hiyoshi Village on the cliffs.
Fuujin’s Secret
Head to the “Hoyishi Pillar of Honor #2”, at the Kaneda inlet.
Dueling Festival
Visit the “Akashima Pillar of Honor #1” found South of Akashima. East of the Old Togo Rice Field.
Moon Bear’s Paw
Visit “Akashima Pillar of Honor #2”.
Breath of Hachiman
Visit “Akashima Pillar of Honor #2”, found South of Old Kanazawa Marsh.
Warrior’s Faith
Head to the “Umugi Pillar of Honor #1”, found South of Umagi.
Hijiki in Sunlight
Visit the “Umugi Pillar of Honor #2”, found South from the Old Clan’s Hill.
Hunting Bear
Head to the “Otsuna Pillar of Honor #1”, found North of Yoshinaka Bay.
Gold Koi River
Go to the “Kushi Pillar of Honor #1”, south of Old Toyotama Hills.
Bishamon’s Fortune
Go to the “Kushi Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the Little Monk’s Pond.
Yuzu Peel
Go to the “Kubara Pillar of Honor #1”, found in Sibling Bay, just West of Kubara Castle.
Azure Dragon
Go to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #1”, found North-East of the Kin Village.
Sly Tanuki
Head to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the lighthouse.
Midnight Hanabi
Head to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #2”, North-East of Shinboku Inn.
Shogun’s Storm
Go to “Sago Pillar of Honor #1”, found West of Bitter Hills and South-East of Fort Kikuchi.
Island’s Keeper
Go to “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #1”, East of Jogaku Temple.
Tanuki’s Brush
Head to “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the Jogaku Temple.
Hidden Forest
Visit the “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #3”, on the North-Eastern side of the cliffs.
Headbands
Headband of Death
Complete the Tsutsu Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Invasion
Complete Azamo Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Strife
Complete Komatsu Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Fear
Complete Kashine Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Refuge
Complete Ariake Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Defeat
Complete the Komoda Haiku in Izuhara Region.
Headband of Peace
Complete the Hiyoshi Haiku in the Izuhara Region.
Headband of Serenity
Complete the Hiyoshi Haiku in the Izuhara Region.
Headband of Uncertainty
Complete the Akashima Haiku in the Toyotama Region.
Headband of Perseverance
Complete the Umugi Haiku in Toyotama Region.
Headband of Survival
Complete the Otsuna Haiku in the Toyotama Region.
Headband of Preservation
Complete the Kushi Haiku in the Toyotama Region.
Headband of Rebirth
Complete the Kubara Haiku in the Toyotama Region.
Headband of Ruin
Complete the Kin Haiku in the Kamiagata Region.
Headband of Hope
Complete the Sago Haiku in the Kamiagata Region.
Chikurin Headband
Find the wooden boat with an arrow east of Aoi Village and the Hot Spring in the Izuhara Region.
Forgemaster’s Headband
In the rafters in Komatsu Forge in Izuhara Region. Go down the wooden beam.
Warrior’s Sunset Headband
Go to the Golden Temple in the Izuhara Region near the Golden Forest. Go to the top of the temple using a grappling hook.
Natural Vengeance Headband
Go to the Ariake Lighthouse in the Izuhara Region and get to the top of it by using a grappling hook.
Aozora Headband
Found in Sensei Ishikawa’s Dojo, the headband’s on the cliff in the Izuhara Region.
Healer’s Headband
Found in the broken temple near Hakutaku Forest (West), in the Toyotama Region.
Plum Blossom Headband
Head to Kushi Temple in the Toyotama Region. Found on the top, get there by using the grappling hook.
Band of the Second Son
Found in the Toyotama Region at the top of the Kushi Temple (Hint: Grappling hook).
Gyozen’s Blindfold
Head to the watchtower South of Yamushi’s Peak in Toyotama Region. There’s a broken hut in the field, this is where you’ll find the blindfold.
Sago Blue Headband
Go to the Cedar Temple in the Kamiagata region. and you can find the Sago Headband on the top.
Crooked Karma Headband
On top of the Jogaku Temple in the Kamiagata region.
Ghost Headband
Complete Main Tale: “Darkness”.
Chaos Headband
Complete Norio’s last tale.
Noble Fighter’s Headband
Complete Norio’s tale.
Clear Summer Headband
Complete Norio’s tale.
Kensei Headband
Complete Mythic Tale: “Six Blades of Kojiro”.
Gosaku’s Headband
Complete Mythic Tale: “Unbreakable Gosaku”.
Fierce Warrior’s Headband
Buy from the Izuhara Region Merchant.
Pure Intent Headband
Buy from the White Dye Merchant.
Hinode Headband
Buy from the Izuhara Region Merchant.
Tora Headband
Buy from the Kamiagata Region Merchant.
Serpent Strike Headband
Buy from the Kamiagata Region Merchant.
Night Ocean Headband
Buy from the Kamiagata Reigon Merchant.
Kyoto Twilight Headband
Buy from the Izuhara Reigon Merchant.
White Headband
Unknown.
Dyes
Storming Falcon
Complete side-tale: “The Way of the Bow (Ishikawa Tale 4 of 9)”.
Hidden Serpent
Complete side-tale: “Friends in Passing (Ishikawa Tale 8 of 9)”.
Midnight Shark
Complete side-tale: “Laid to Rest (Ishikawa Tale 9 of 9)”.
Warrior’s Bounty
Complete side-tale: “The Traitor (Masako Tale 4 of 9)”.
Seasons of War
Complete side-tale: “The Conspirator (Masako Tale 8 of 9)”