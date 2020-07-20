Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear Locations Guide

While Vanity items may not provide any buffs, they can give you a confidence boost when you are dressed in style to take down your foes. This guide has the location of all the Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear for you to collect.

Ghost of Tsushima Vanity Gear

There’s also an achievement associated with collecting Vanity Gear. Getting 30 pieces will unlock the ‘Slay’ achievement. After all, a samurai has to look the part to instill fear in the hearts of their enemies before slaying them.

Sword Kits

Heavenly Falcon

Complete Mythic Tale: “Heavenly Strike”.

Omukade’s Revenge

Complete Mythic Tale: “The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance”.

Izanami’s Grief

Complete Mythic Tale: “The Undying Flame”.

Twilight Oni

Head to Azamo Pillar of Honor #1, east of the fishing village in Wakou Island.

Mamushi Venom

Head to Azamo Pillar of Honor #2 at Sakimori Overlook.

Warrior’s Bush

Pay a visit to Ariake Pillar of Honor #1 found near the Sibling Rocks.

Spring Bamboo

Go to “Komatsu Pillar of Honor #1”, just west of Shigenori’s Peak.

Genbu’s Darkness

Visit “Komoda Pillar of Honor #1”, East of Kiyomori’s Landing in the scorched field, North of First General’s Field.

Yasha’s Embers

Go to the “Hoyishi Pillar of Honor #1”, South-East of Hiyoshi Village on the cliffs.

Fuujin’s Secret

Head to the “Hoyishi Pillar of Honor #2”, at the Kaneda inlet.

Dueling Festival

Visit the “Akashima Pillar of Honor #1” found South of Akashima. East of the Old Togo Rice Field.

Moon Bear’s Paw

Visit “Akashima Pillar of Honor #2”.

Breath of Hachiman

Visit “Akashima Pillar of Honor #2”, found South of Old Kanazawa Marsh.

Warrior’s Faith

Head to the “Umugi Pillar of Honor #1”, found South of Umagi.

Hijiki in Sunlight

Visit the “Umugi Pillar of Honor #2”, found South from the Old Clan’s Hill.

Hunting Bear

Head to the “Otsuna Pillar of Honor #1”, found North of Yoshinaka Bay.

Gold Koi River

Go to the “Kushi Pillar of Honor #1”, south of Old Toyotama Hills.

Bishamon’s Fortune

Go to the “Kushi Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the Little Monk’s Pond.

Yuzu Peel

Go to the “Kubara Pillar of Honor #1”, found in Sibling Bay, just West of Kubara Castle.

Azure Dragon

Go to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #1”, found North-East of the Kin Village.

Sly Tanuki

Head to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the lighthouse.

Midnight Hanabi

Head to the “Kin Pillar of Honor #2”, North-East of Shinboku Inn.

Shogun’s Storm

Go to “Sago Pillar of Honor #1”, found West of Bitter Hills and South-East of Fort Kikuchi.

Island’s Keeper

Go to “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #1”, East of Jogaku Temple.

Tanuki’s Brush

Head to “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #2”, found North of the Jogaku Temple.

Hidden Forest

Visit the “Jogaku Pillar of Honor #3”, on the North-Eastern side of the cliffs.

Headbands

Headband of Death

Complete the Tsutsu Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Invasion

Complete Azamo Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Strife

Complete Komatsu Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Fear

Complete Kashine Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Refuge

Complete Ariake Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Defeat

Complete the Komoda Haiku in Izuhara Region.

Headband of Peace

Complete the Hiyoshi Haiku in the Izuhara Region.

Headband of Serenity

Complete the Hiyoshi Haiku in the Izuhara Region.

Headband of Uncertainty

Complete the Akashima Haiku in the Toyotama Region.

Headband of Perseverance

Complete the Umugi Haiku in Toyotama Region.

Headband of Survival

Complete the Otsuna Haiku in the Toyotama Region.

Headband of Preservation

Complete the Kushi Haiku in the Toyotama Region.

Headband of Rebirth

Complete the Kubara Haiku in the Toyotama Region.

Headband of Ruin

Complete the Kin Haiku in the Kamiagata Region.

Headband of Hope

Complete the Sago Haiku in the Kamiagata Region.

Chikurin Headband

Find the wooden boat with an arrow east of Aoi Village and the Hot Spring in the Izuhara Region.

Forgemaster’s Headband

In the rafters in Komatsu Forge in Izuhara Region. Go down the wooden beam.

Warrior’s Sunset Headband

Go to the Golden Temple in the Izuhara Region near the Golden Forest. Go to the top of the temple using a grappling hook.

Natural Vengeance Headband

Go to the Ariake Lighthouse in the Izuhara Region and get to the top of it by using a grappling hook.

Aozora Headband

Found in Sensei Ishikawa’s Dojo, the headband’s on the cliff in the Izuhara Region.

Healer’s Headband

Found in the broken temple near Hakutaku Forest (West), in the Toyotama Region.

Plum Blossom Headband

Head to Kushi Temple in the Toyotama Region. Found on the top, get there by using the grappling hook.

Band of the Second Son

Found in the Toyotama Region at the top of the Kushi Temple (Hint: Grappling hook).

Gyozen’s Blindfold

Head to the watchtower South of Yamushi’s Peak in Toyotama Region. There’s a broken hut in the field, this is where you’ll find the blindfold.

Sago Blue Headband

Go to the Cedar Temple in the Kamiagata region. and you can find the Sago Headband on the top.

Crooked Karma Headband

On top of the Jogaku Temple in the Kamiagata region.

Ghost Headband

Complete Main Tale: “Darkness”.

Chaos Headband

Complete Norio’s last tale.

Noble Fighter’s Headband

Complete Norio’s tale.

Clear Summer Headband

Complete Norio’s tale.

Kensei Headband

Complete Mythic Tale: “Six Blades of Kojiro”.

Gosaku’s Headband

Complete Mythic Tale: “Unbreakable Gosaku”.

Fierce Warrior’s Headband

Buy from the Izuhara Region Merchant.

Pure Intent Headband

Buy from the White Dye Merchant.

Hinode Headband

Buy from the Izuhara Region Merchant.

Tora Headband

Buy from the Kamiagata Region Merchant.

Serpent Strike Headband

Buy from the Kamiagata Region Merchant.

Night Ocean Headband

Buy from the Kamiagata Reigon Merchant.

Kyoto Twilight Headband

Buy from the Izuhara Reigon Merchant.

White Headband

Unknown.

Dyes

Storming Falcon

Complete side-tale: “The Way of the Bow (Ishikawa Tale 4 of 9)”.

Hidden Serpent

Complete side-tale: “Friends in Passing (Ishikawa Tale 8 of 9)”.

Midnight Shark

Complete side-tale: “Laid to Rest (Ishikawa Tale 9 of 9)”.

Warrior’s Bounty

Complete side-tale: “The Traitor (Masako Tale 4 of 9)”.

Seasons of War

Complete side-tale: “The Conspirator (Masako Tale 8 of 9)”