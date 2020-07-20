Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner Locations Guide

The Shashimono Banners are very useful collectible items in Ghost of Tsushima but like all the other collectible the Shashimono Banners are equally difficult to find. Thanks to this guide finding these Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner will not be that difficult anymore.

Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner

These Sashimono Banner collectibles aren’t required for earning any trophies but upon collecting enough you can get new saddles for your horse which will also change its harness.

There are a total of 80 Shashimono banners in the game the locations of which have been explained below. We will continue to update the guide with more Sashimono Banner locations so check back later.

Izuhara

In Izhuara you will be able to find the following Shashimono Banners in different locations are described below

Ogawa Dojo

Ogawa Dojo is situated on the south of Hiyoshi region which is located on the southwest of Yoichi’s Slope. Find the temple in this place and enter the temple.

Go to the lowest floor to find the first banner and then go house next to the fire burning in the courtyard. Enter the house to find another banner.

Finally, for the last banner, go to the house next to the last house right opposite to the arrow shooting range. Enter the house to get the third banner in Ogawa Dogo.

Logging Camp

To find the logging camp, go east of Jitos’s Point in the Azamo area region of Izuhara. As you track the Mongol camps here you will be able to get your hands on 4 Shashimono banners.

Go to the far side of the camp in the east to get the first banner and then go to path on your left till reach the tents. Look inside the first tent here on your left to find the second banner.

Now go to the south western end of the camp and look for the first tent on your left as soon as you pass the gate.

The third banner is inside this tent. The fourth Banner is right next to the gate you just entered the camp from. Go directly left from the gate to find this banner.

Logging Base

To go to the Logging base, you need to go south of Izuhara in the Azamo region and directly north of River Child’s Wetlands. You will find the Mongolian camp here and three banners will show up on your map.

Go to the north of the camp which is also the lowest level of the camp and look for the tent here which will take you the upper level. The first banner is inside this tent.

The second banner western tents of this camp. Just go west of this tent till you reach the tent as showed on your map. Go inside to get the banner.

The third banner is on the upper level of the camp which you can access from the tent you found the first banner in. This banner is on the watchtower facing north.