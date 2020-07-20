Call Of Duty 2020 Leak Confirms New Warzone Map Locations

Call of Duty 2020 has suffered another leak which might have revealed some of the new locations that will be introduced in Verdansk for Warzone.

Earlier today, data miners were able to unearth several files in reference to the single-player and multiplayer of Call of Duty 2020 from the Red Door internal alpha build that was uploaded to the PlayStation Network Database last month.

#CoD2020 currently has 8 Multiplayer Maps, 11 Campaign missions + 2 Side missions, as well as 4 #Warzone maps. There’s still more information coming from #TheRedDoor files.@Activision reveal SOMETHING about #COD 2020 or the community is going to continue to market it for you. pic.twitter.com/5GC2xSNu9p — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 19, 2020

Between eight multiplayer maps and over a dozen campaign missions, there were four map files for Warzone: Duga, Forest, Russia, and Ski Slopes. These should not be confused as four new Warzone maps since that would be quite a tall order for any battle royale mode or game, and also unheard of.

Duga, Forest, Russia, and Ski Slopes are probably four new locations that players will be able to explore once Verdansk gets updated for Call of Duty 2020.

Duga was the name of an over-the-horizon radar system that was used by the Soviets during the Cold War, which is exactly the period where Call of Duty 2020 will be set. The current Verdansk already has a few snowy and tree-covered plains. The leak suggests that Warzone will be expanding those terrains into snow-capped mountains and dense forests.

For those unaware, Verdansk was reportedly set to change with new locations, features, and changes as a way of connecting with the upcoming new installment. Call of Duty 2020 (the new Black Ops installment from Treyarch) has been pegged to be revealed through Warzone, presumably with a thematic event with the start of the fifth season next month.

Rumors from earlier in the month have claimed that Warzone will be getting playable operators from the Black Ops timeline. Furthermore, there are plans to open up the football stadium as well as roll out a loot-filled train that will continuously circle Verdansk.

Activision has seemingly been delaying the announcement of Call of Duty 2020 for unknown reasons. Past installments in the franchise were normally announcement by now. Perhaps development hit a snag due to COVID-19. In either case, Activision will not be delaying the release. Hence, the much-awaited announcement should be taking place next month—hopefully.