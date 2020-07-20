Bloodborne Gets “Cute Zelda” Remake On PC With Yarntown

Those who are still waiting to see the acclaimed Bloodborne get ported over to PC from PlayStation 4 can take some time out to give Yarntown a try.
The indie project from developer Max Mraz reimagines Bloodborne, or at least a major portion of the decrepit Yharnam city, into a classic Legend of Zelda-style game with cute pixel artwork and a top-down perspective.
The short Twitter clip shared below presents a recreation of the Old Yharnam location in Yarntown, while the lengthy gameplay YouTube footage shared afterwards contains many of the bosses like Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne.
So I made Bloodborne but it’s super cute and it’s also kinda Zelda. And it’s out!:https://t.co/cjx5zz5lvC#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #indiegame #bloodborne#solarus pic.twitter.com/033IVYfHlp
— Max Mraz (@11Mraz) July 18, 2020
Yarntown is completely free to play on PC and can be downloaded here. As for Bloodborne, there have been several strong rumors about a PC port in the works. It was more recently claimed that Bloodborne will receive a remastered release on both PC and PlayStation 5 in the future, which is also apparently being headed by some other developer and not the original FromSoftware.
Shortly after Bloodborne was released for PlayStation 4 in 2015, many players started a petition to convince Sony to release the acclaimed game on PC. Back then, the developer categorically stated that Bloodborne will not be coming to PC and will remain as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. However, that tone has changed for the player-base ever since Guerrilla Games confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn to be coming to PC.