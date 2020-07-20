Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Have Gory “X-Ray Assassinations”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will apparently be adding a little flavor, a first for the franchise, to the assassinations Eivor does with the hidden blade.

Instead of just ending with a quick (and dull) animation, assassinations in the new installment will let players see the ruptured anatomy of the enemy in brutal x-ray vision. Ubisoft must have taken a liking to the x-ray attacks of the Mortal Kombat franchise because Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer the same gore-fest.

They are being termed as “x-ray assassinations” and were spotted in the recent gameplay footage. However, fans were not certain if the new and improved assassinations were in-game or from a cinematic sequence.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, game director Benoit Richer confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow players to “trigger” x-ray assassinations. He teased that more will be revealed soon and perhaps that will be when the developer clarifies if every in-game assassination will have an x-ray animation or if players have to do something special.

Game Director @BenoitRicher has confirmed that (for lack of a better term) "X-ray assassinations" were not just part of the #AssassinsCreed Valhalla gameplay trailer, but will be part of the gameplay and be player trigged! We thank @jonathandg20 for the heads up! https://t.co/CR7vv3LmCV pic.twitter.com/bIrrqKmLTY — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 16, 2020

Something else new to the franchise will be the absence of side quests, or at least the traditional side quests. According to narrative director Darby McDevitt, side quests have been mostly removed and are “almost nonexistent” in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. They have been replaced with world events where Eivor will randomly come across side activities to do.

McDevitt specifically noted that players will not necessarily have to seek out side quests and that optional activities will most often appear spontaneously as Eivor follows the main storyline of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The design choice aims at promoting exploration, which will also be encouraged by longer story arcs that need to be completed as part of the main narrative. Hence, players will be traveling all across the map. Just not specifically to accept and complete hundreds of side activities scattered about.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2020. The game will also land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft will confirm the release dates, as well as detail any new improvements, once the next-generation consoles have launched at the end of the year.