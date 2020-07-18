Ghost of Tsushima The Undying Flame Walkthrough

To learn new techniques and enhance your skills as a Samurai, Mythic Tales play a very important role in Ghost of Tsushima. Completing these tales will give you powerful equipment and abilities to enhance your arsenal. For this Ghost of Tsushima The Undying Flame guide, we’ll show you how to get to the top of Mount Jogaku to discover the Way of the Flame Mythic Art that lies on top.

Ghost of Tsushima The Undying Flame

Starting Point

Yamato can be found North of the Jogaku Temple. Take the crossroads, and you’ll find Yamato on a ridge on the right. He’ll be busy lighting a fire. Talk to him and light the fire which will initiate a comforting story-time by the camp-fire.

A Meteor from Space, and A Man from Earth

Once, a rock out of space fell onto Mount Jogaku and a man touched it with his sword. His blade was set ablaze and no harm befell him. The man proceeded to build a fighting style known as “The Way of the Flame”.

He studied the rock and taught the way to the others. After the Mongols discovered the sacred fighting style, they took it for themselves and made it a part of their arsenal.

The original rock can still be found on Mount Jogaku if anyone is willing enough to climb through the harsh cold.

Ascending Mount Jogaku

Climbing Mount Jogaku is one hell of an endeavor. If you fail to get to a campfire in time, you’ll take damage due to the extreme weather conditions. After talking to Yamato, head to the base of the mountain marked on your map.

Climb onto the wall and use the ledges to scale ahead. You’ll immediately come across the first campfire, and this is from where you can get damaged by the cold.

Go past the campfire and head to the rope bridge where you’ll encounter two wolves. Moving straight on, stick to the cliff’s edge to find another campfire to the right.

Warm up and rush on ahead where you’ll find another wolf. Jump over and use the Iron Hook to climb to the other side.

To your left, you can find four wolves. Clear them out as you see fit, and proceed through the path forward.

You’ll find a climbable wall, on top of which lies a campfire. Take a moment to breathe if you will.

You’ll find a Samurai next to the campfire, but he isn’t important to our current objective. Just someone you can have a conversation with if you feel a little too lonely in the cold of Mount Jogaku (Imagine how he feels).

Head left from the campfire and go through the two rock cliffs, keep following the path to the right and climb onto the ledge on the left instead of proceeding through the two rock cliffs.

Cross the fallen tree and you can use your Iron Hook to swing on a few trees to your left. An unlit campfire lies here along with a scroll. Light the campfire to warm yourself up.

Proceed forward and stick to the left. Climb the ledge and use the rope to walk across. Jump to the right and grab the branch to pull yourself up. Use your Iron Hook to grab the cliff ahead and go further up.

Use the Iron Hook to cross another gap to an unlit campfire. Once rested up, climb the wall next to the frozen corpse and go through the gap to the right where you’ll find a bear.

Jump over the gap and head to the end of the path where you’ll find a rock that you can use to get up.

Take the stone steps and you’ll find yourself at the Mount Jogaku Dojo where Bettomaru resides, who will teach you the Way of the Flame.

Fighting Bettomaru

Bettomaru will tell you regarding the history of the Way of the Flame. To deem your worthiness, he will challenge you to a friendly duel.

Bettomaru is a sword user, so stick to Stone Stance. When his sword isn’t on fire, you’ll be able to block and parry his attacks normally. However, even his light attacks become unblockable once he sets his sword on fire.

If you catch fire, roll on the ground to extinguish it. After dealing enough damage, you’ll be able to press R1 and light your own sword on fire.

You’ll be able to gain the advantage since your own attacks become unblockable in this stage. Become as aggressive as you can and you’ll be able to defeat Bettomaru.

Getting Back to the Bottom

To descend back, don’t be afraid that you might have to go through the entire path again. Luckily, you can head into the dojo, and exit from the opposite doorway.

Here, you’ll find a path leading to a cliff with a rope hanging off of it. Use it to go back to the bottom from where you first started.

Talk to Yamato to end the quest, and you’ll receive the orange Izanami’s Grief Sword kit as well as the Way of the Flame Mythic Art.

Setting your Sword on Fire

Although you could do it as many times as you wanted to during the battle. Once you’ve exited the fight with Bettomaru, you’ll have to find incendiary oil in the real world which is used up every time you use the Way of the Flame. The oil can be bought from trappers, or simply found in camps, villages, and tents.