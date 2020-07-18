With Mythic Tales, Jin’s pursuit for knowledge of the legends continues. In this Ghost of Tsushima The Curse of Uchitsune Walkthrough, we’ll be showing you how to get your hands on the accursed longbow long known to torment the archer who is unfortunate enough to wield it.

Ghost of Tsushima The Curse of Uchitsune

To start The Curse of Uchitsune Mythic Tale, you need to head to the North-Eastern corner of the Hiyoshi Springs, found to the left of the sauna.

But first, you’ll have to find an NPC within the region close-by who will tell you about Yamato.

The Story of the Cursed Bow

Once you find Yamato, he will tell you about Uchitsune, who was a demon hunter long ago, hired to kill a Kami with a longbow that can unlock the explosive arrow Mythic Combat art. The bow was cursed, supposedly by the demon before it perished.

Uchitsune soon started to picture everyone as the demon itself and began killing innocents. Exiled to Tsushima, Uchitsune soon died, with his bow lost to history.

Yamato says that Uchitsune wandered the coastline of Hiyoshi often. That is where we’ll be first headed.

Search the Coast

Go to the marked spot on the map, and go to the very center of the circle where you’ll find a tomb underneath a rock. Here, you’ll see blue hydrangeas leading you to a crack. Go in the shrine and examine the picture.

As you head outside, you’ll be warned regarding the curse of Uchitsune’s bow by a mysterious monk who will then vanish afterwards. Your goal is to find the next island.

Uchitsune’s Island

Head to the most Northern island. The other island is actually the wrong one so don’t bother going there. Head past the first island covered with blue hydrangeas.

Follow the path to the North to get down to the beach, and cross the water to get to the island. Head into the cave and you’ll find another clue, which is an archery target.

Around it, you’ll discover your next location, which is a split mountain with two halves. As you head outside, the monk will warn you once again regarding the curse, and disappear after telling you to leave the bow alone.

The Mountain Split in Half

The final search point is in the Hiyoshi region, West of Hiyoshi Springs. Head to the center of the circle and go South. Follow the blue hydrangeas until you come across a temple.

The Cursed Uchitsune’s Longbow

Head to the lantern on the edge of the cliff, and you can find the longbow resting here. The monk will soon show up and challenge you for the ownership of the bow.

The Fight with the Tengu Monk

The Monk’s going to unleash a flurry of attacks. Often, you’ll find yourself cornered with his unblockable attacks; it would be good at this point to have Unyielding Sword Parry by your side.

The monk is fast, so be quick on your feet with dodging and parrying. One miscalculation can result in a lot of damage.

Once the Monk sheathes his sword, that’s your cue to back off. If he lands his follow-up heavy attack, you’re in for a treat.

After beating him, you’ll have the powerful bow and explosive arrows ready for use.

You can switch to the Longbow by simply holding L2 and using the D-Pad to switch to it. Hold L2 and use face buttons to switch to explosive arrow mythic combat art.