Ghost of Tsushima Honor and Ash Walkthrough

In Honor and Ash your main task is to escape from Castle Shimura and meet Yuna at the Sacred Tree to collect your Gear. In this Ghost of Tsushima Honor and Ash guide we have given a complete walkthrough of the quest Honor and Ash with detailed information about the entire quest from start to end.

The Honor and Ash quest starts off with a cutscene where Kenji explains how Yuna is waiting for your arrival at the frozen wastes; in Kin at the Sacred Tree.

Once the cutscene is over, you’ll get an objective to escape from Castle Shimura.

There’s a damaged fence near the gate 120m from your cabin, you can head out of the castle from there and meet Sora; your horse, 40m from the escape position.

Once you hop onto your horse, it gets attacked by few archers and an emotional cutscene is triggered where the horse slowly dies but takes you to your location.

At Kin, move further 130m to reunite with Yuna, but make sure to stay hidden. You’ll come across corpses and will see the entire area burned down.

Once at the Sacred Tree, you won’t find Yuna, but you must investigate 10m further till you find a corpse.

A cutscene triggers once you’re near the corpse. You’ll get to know that the Mongols have somehow learned to make your Poison and the people who died were experimented on.

As soon as you figure this out, you get stabbed by the poison and you faint. You wake up to Yuna by your side who tells you to grab your equipment from the chest and meet her at the Lookout Tower.

Collect your Gear and head to the Tower and meet with Yuna. Take the Horses and ride out with Yuna.

After the ride has ended, reach the Frozen Lake with Yuna on foot. Once at the Lake, you’ll find few prisoners there. So, head to the Ice Fishing Camp and free the prisoners.

After rescuing the prisoners, fire the signal cannon to lure the Mongols towards you and use the explosives on the ice to kill them.

Now, head to the Jogaku Temple, follow Yuna into the Temple and kill the Warlord along with his guards.

During the fight you’ll get Poisoned so make sure to press downwards to heal yourself. Once all the guards are defeated and the prisoners are free, speak to Yuna and end the Honor and Ash quest.