Ghost of Tsushima Blood on the Grass Walkthrough

Blood on the Grass takes you deeper into Jin’s Journey in Tsushima Island when you embark on the task to free Lord Shimura from the Mongols. This Ghost of Tsushima Blood on the Grass guide is a complete walkthrough for the Blood on the Grass quest from beginning to end.

Ghost of Tsushima Blood on the Grass

Blood on the Grass is the precursor to the rescue of Lord Shimura. You meet with Ryuzo near the Kashi Greenland and accompany him to the Straw Hats’ Encampment to help them with their trouble.

Rewards: Major Legend Increase & a Ronin Attire

Blood on the Grass Walkthrough

On Tsushima Island, choose this quest from the map to begin. Start the quest by heading to the coast by the Kashi Greenlands following the objective marker.

There, you’ll find a burning cart on the road that has been looted. Investigate the cart to find 2x Heavy Arrow and a dead man lying beside it.

Continue along the road to find bodies lined up on the road, leading into the woods. Follow them into the woods until you reach the search area guided by the marker.

You’ll find a straw hat lying on the ground and then meet Ryuzo shortly afterwards. He’s the leader of the Straw Hats; converse with him to ask him to help you rescue Lord Shimura.

He’ll tell you how the Straw Hats are starving and you’ll offer him help as well.

In an instance, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a couple of enemies. You must kill them all in order to continue. The first few enemies are quite easy but gradually shielded enemies and archers start to engage you.

You must fight all the enemies and kill their captain to proceed. You’ll find that the water stance is better against the shielded enemies. Take them out quickly to reach for the archers who would be interrupting your movement.

Once the all the enemies have been killed, follow Ryuzo to his Straw Hat camp. It’ll take a while; you encounter a robbed merchant cart on the way as well as some supplies.

When you reach the encampment, follow Ryuzo to his liar. Take the Ronin Attire that he offers and get ready to raid the fort to supply the Straw Hats.