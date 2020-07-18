In Ghost of Tsushima, there are many different armor sets and attires for Jin to wear. In this Ghost of Tsushima Armor Locations guide, we have listed all the different armor sets and attires that can be unlocked.

Ghost of Tsushima Armor Locations

Some outfits are available at the start of the game, while others have to be unlocked. The armor sets not only change the physical appearance, they also affect the stats like strength, stealth etc.

Broken Armor

Location: Starting armor for Jin.

Armor Perks: None

This is the armor with which Jin starts the game. It provides no stat boosts and is not that useful.

Traveler’s Attire

Location: Izuhara region survivor camp.

Armor Perks:

Track Artefacts with the Guiding Wind.

Travelling clears additional fog of war on the map.

This armor is obtained by talking to the first merchant in the survivor camp. This attire is not useful in combat. Its purpose is to help track down collectibles and hidden locations.

Samurai Clan Armor

Location: Golden Temple

Armor Perks:

Reduces all incoming damage

Increases health

Taking damage grants additional Resolve

This armor outfit is obtained during ‘The Tale of Lady Masako’ main quest. Talk to the armorer at the Golden Temple during this quest to obtain the armor for free.

This armor provides the best defensive stats out of all the available attires in the game. You can also upgrade it further to increase the defensive stats.

This armor is a great choice for one-on-one fights as it allows you to take more damage than other available armors.

Its ability to restore additional Resolve when you take damage, is of huge help during difficult fights, allowing Jin to stock up on heals even after he’s taken a beaten.

Ronin Attire

Location: Obtained as a reward for completing ‘Blood on the Grass’ main quest.

Armor Perks:

Reduces enemy detection speed.

Increase to melee damage.

After leaving long grass while crouched, enemies will be slower to detect you.

This outfit is useful if you want to play in a stealthy style. It does not provide great defensive stats, but increase in melee damage is great for direct combat.

Tadayori’s Armor

Location: Obtained as a reward for completing the Mythic Tale ‘The Legend of Tadayori’

Armor Perks:

Increases knocking and reload speed

Increases total Concentration time

Headshots partly restore the Concentration meter

This armor set provides great boost for ranged combat. Its perks allow you to take accurate shots from long distance. This is one of the most effective outfits in the game, if used correctly.

Gosaku’s Armor

Location: Obtained as a reward for completing the Mythic Tale ‘The Unbreakable Gosaku’

Armor Perks:

Increase to health

Increase to stagger damage

Killing a staggered enemy restores health

This armor set provides the best offensive stat boosts out of all. Increased stagger damage allows Jin to break through enemy defenses more quickly.

Also, the perk from which you regain health every time you kill a staggered enemy means this outfit will be very useful when dealing with multiple enemies. All in all, Gosaku’s Armor is one of the best sets in the game for aggressive playstyles.

Kensei’s Armor

Location: Obtained as a reward for completing the Mythic Tale ‘The Six Blades of Kojiro’

Armor Perks:

Increase to Resolve gains

Ghost Weapons deal more damage

Striking an enemy with a Ghost Weapon causes that enemy to deal less damage and receive more damage

This armor is the most well-rounded armor in the game. Its perks are very powerful boosts almost all stats to a decent level.

The ghost perks really make this armor the best of all. The only drawback of this armor is during boss fights, as ghost weapons are not available in it.

Sakai Clan Armor

Location: Obtained as a reward during ‘Ghost from the Past’ main quest.

Armor Perks:

Increase to melee damage

Increase to health

Increases the number of opponents you can kill in a Standoff. Winning a Standoff has a chance to Terrify nearby enemies.

The Sakai Armor is a decent mid game armor. It is unlocked during Act-2 and has decent, well rounded stats. Its perks grant boosts to melee damage and health.

Its standoff perk is also very unique, but is useless during boss fights and story missions.

Ghost Armor

Location: Obtained as a reward during ‘From the Darkness’ main quest.

Armor Perks:

Reduces enemy detection speed

Reduces number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance

Kills have a chance to Terrify a nearby enemy

This armor is best suitable in stealthy playstyle. Its perk lowers the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost stance, which is Jin’s most powerful ability. All in all, the best stealth-based outfit in the game.

Mongol Commander’s Armor

Location: Complete the side tale ‘Fit for a Khan’ during Act 3.

Armor Perks:

Increase to health

Reduces all damage

Disguises you while out of combat, massively reducing Mongol detection speed

This armor set is great for ambushing Mongol Patrols, as it disguises you as one of them when you are not in combat. But it lacks the other stealthy perks present in other attires. So, it will only be useful when you are in Mongol Territory.

Fundoshi

Location: Reward for finding all the Hot Spring Locations.

Armor Perks: Running and sprinting no longer create noise.

The fundoshi armor outfit is not such a special outfit. It doesn’t provide any special stats boosts and only has 1 perk. However, that perk is very useful in certain situations.

While you have equipped this armor, you can usually run past Mongol patrols and dash through stealthy areas without being detected, as long as you keep out of sight.