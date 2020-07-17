Ghost of Tsushima Pillar of Honor Locations Guide

Though finding the Pillars of Honor isn’t essential to the completion of the storyline in Ghost of Tsushima, the sword kits found on them can certainly make your weapon, let it be a sword or a knife, look fairly cool. That is just the reason why we have compiled this Ghost of Tsushima Pillars of Honor Locations guide below for you. So, without further ado, let’s jump straight to it!

Ghost of Tsushima Pillars of Honor Locations

There are a total of 23 Pillars of Honor for you to acquire in Ghost of Tsushima that are spread across the whole island.

However, fret not because our guide right here will walk you through each and every intricacy that you need to know about the locations of all of these Ghost of Tsushima Pillars of Honor and the sword kits found on them.

Izuhara Pillars of Honor

Yasha’s Ember

Head to the South-East side of the Hiyoshi Springs and take the opposite side of the bay from the lighthouse to find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit. It has a black scabbard with fiery red marks and a bright blue hilt.

Fuujin’s Secret

You can find this sword kit’s Pillar of Honor on the Northern Coast of the Kaneda Inlet. It has a black scabbard with fiery red marks, gold hilt and red rope and tassels.

Genbu’s Darkness

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit between First General’s Field and Saicho’s Point in the North-Western region. It has a blue/grey scaly scabbard with a grey handle and pale blue tassels.

Spring Bamboo

To find the Pillar of Honor of this sword kit, head to the west of Shigenori’s Peak. It has a green and black scabbard, a white hilt, and matching tassels.

Twilight Oni

You can find the Pillar of Honor of this sword kit towards the east of Azamo Bay, on the Wakou’s Island. It has a black and yellow scabbard with green and yellow patterns, a wooden hilt, and purple tassels.

Mamushi Venom

You can find the Pillar of Honor of this sword kit in the middle of Azamo, on the Sakimori Overlook. It has a brown snakeskin scabbard and a tan hilt with a pale, blue rope around.

Warrior’s Brush

You can find the Pillar of Honor of this sword kit on the east coast of Ariake, on the peninsula directing towards the Sibling Rocks.

It has a split scabbard of black and white, with gold trims, a black hilt, and purple rope.

Toyotama Pillars of Honor

Breath of Hachiman

Venture towards the south of Old Kanazawa in east Imugi to find the Pillar of Stone with this sword kit. It has a black scabbard with gold leaf patterns, a bright red hilt with a white rope around.

Gold Koi River

Head South of Old Toyotoma Hills, far north from Kushi Temple to locate the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit. It has a water blue hilt with gold dots across, a white hilt, and a matching rope.

Hijiiki in Sunlight

Head West of Kazumasa’s Isle and South-West from Kushi Temple to locate the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit. It has a varnished blue scabbard, a navy blue hilt, and a red leather strap.

Dueling Festival

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit towards the East of Old Togo Rice Fields on the curved land on the coastline. It has an orange and purple checkboard scabbard, a plain brown hilt, and a grey rope.

Yuzu Peel

Find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit at the end of Sibling Bay Peninsula on the West coast. It has a yellow and black scabbard with purple and orange trim, brown leather hilt and a many-colored rope.

Bishamon’s Fortune

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit just North of Little Monk’s Pond. It has a many-colored scabbard and a black and brown hilt with various ropes around.

Hunting Bear

The Pillar of Honor with this sword kit is located on the unnamed peninsula on the West coast of Otsuna.

It has a green and black scabbard with a striped pattern on the black, a brown and yellow hilt, and a matching yellow rope.

Warrior’s Faith

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit on the Southern Part of the Coast of Toyotama, at the end of a long peninsula. It has a black and gold scabbard with loose gold and blue fabric around and a blue and gold hilt.

Moon Bear’s Paw

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit towards the East of Hakutaku village, at the end of the peninsula. Its scabbard is covered in black fur, it has a purple hilt and a matching rope.

Kamiagata

Shogun’s Storm

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit in the Southeast Sago area, towards the Southwest of the Bitter Hills. It has an Ornate blue, gold and black scabbard and a tan hilt.

Island’s Keeper

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit towards the East of Jogaku Temple. It has a plain white scabbard and slate-blue hilt and tassels.

Midnight Hanabi

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit on the island in the lake along the North Path from Kin Sanctuary.

It has a black scabbard with gold patterns and a blue and black striped hilt.

Tanuki’s Brush

You can find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit towards the Northwest of Mount Jogaku, on the rightward path going up from Jogaku Temple.

It has a blue scabbard with thick golden brown wrap and a blue and silver hilt with a white rope knotted around.

Sly Tanuki

Head to the end of the peninsula Northeast of Iwai Village to find the Pillar of Honor with this sword kit.

It has a black scabbard with a fur wrap of black and white, a pale blue handle and a red rope.

Hidden Forest

The Pillar of Honor with this sword kit can be located at the end of Cape Izumi on the East coastline. It has a leaf-green hilt and a brown leather hilt with blue charms hanging.

Azure Dragon

Head to the top of the unnamed snowy mountain, towards the Northeast of Kin Village to find the Pillar of Stone with this sword kit.

It has a sea-blue scabbard with gold trim, a pale blue hilt, and a grey ribbon wrapping around.