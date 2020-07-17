Ghost of Tsushima All Hot Springs Locations Guide

In Ghost of Tsushima, 18 Hot Springs are scattered around the island of Tsushima. Finding these Hot Springs will give a slight boost to Jin’s Total Health each time you discover a new Hot Bath. To help you find all of these Hot Springs, we have written this Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs Locations guide.

Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs Locations

There are a total of 18 Hot Springs in Tsushima Island and for your convenience, we have organized the location of these Springs according to the acts they appear in. Even if you miss any, you can always come back later in the game.

Act 1

There are a total of 9 Hot Springs in Act 1, and you can reach these Hot Springs right from the start of Jin’s adventure

Hiyoshi Inn Hot Spring

At the beginning of the story, you will find this Hot Spring in the location named Hiyoshi Inn Hot Springs.

You have to find the woman in a red dress near the inn in order to use this Hot Spring.

Castle Lookout Hot Spring

You can find the Castle Lookout Hot Spring in the east of Fort Nakayama and South of Castle Kaneda. You have to find a cliff with a watchtower on your left.

Climb that cliff and on the top, you will find your second Hot Spring.

Golden Leaf Hot Spring

Golden Lead Hot Spring can be found on a cliff in the east of the Golden Temple and north of Ariake province. Climb that cliff and on the top, you will find your third Hot Spring.

Mountain View Hot Spring

Mountain View Hot Spring is on a mountain that is located south of Golden Temple. Once you start your journey from position R on the Winding Trail and go north, you will find this mountain and your fourth Hot Spring as well.

Rising Trees Hot Spring

Rising Tree Hot Spring can be found in the north of Archer’s rise in Azamo. Look for a rocky outcropping when you follow the west path and you will find your fifth Hot Spring.

Quiet Basin Hot Spring

Quiet Basin Hot Spring can be found in the southeast of Azure pond and in the west of the river that separates Tsutsu from Azamo.

Seaside Hot Spring

Seaside Hot Spring is on the southern coast of the Umugi region. Look for a large house in the west of the River Child’s Wetlands. The Hot Spring is at the back of this house.

Carved Mountain Hot Spring

Carved Mountain Hot Spring is on top of a cliff in the northwest of the Shigenori’s peak. You will find a wooden gate near this Hot Spring.

Firefly Hot Spring

Firefly Hot Spring can be found in the northeast of Komoda province by the side of the river that separates Komoda and Hiyoshi.

Act 2 Hot Springs

There are a total of 6 Hot Springs in Act 2, and you can reach these Hot Springs at a certain part of the story. If you accidentally miss any Hot spring, you can always come back later in the game.

Marsh Tide Hot Spring

Marsh Tide Hot Spring is in the east of Hakutaku Forest. You have to look on the peninsula near the Akashima coast and you will find Marsh Tide Hot Spring.

Mossy Rest Hot Spring

Mossy Rest Spring can be found on top of the cliffs in the southeast of the Umugi cove. These cliffs make up the gorge that protects the town.

Yoshinaka Hot Spring

Yoshinaka Hot Spring can be found in the west of Mamushi Farmstead and north of Ichi’s Inn.

Morning Glory Hot Spring

Morning Glory Hot Spring can be found in the north of Yarikawa stronghold.

Bamboo Forest Hot Spring

Bamboo Forest Hot Spring can be found in the Bamboo Forest, south of the old Toyotama Hills in the Kushi province.

Maple Shade Hot Spring

Maple Shade Hot Spring is in the south of Shimura cemetery and southwest of Fort Koyasan.

Act 3 Hot Spring

There are a total of 3 Hot Springs in Act 3, and you can reach these Hot Springs at a certain part of the story. If you accidentally miss any Hot spring, you can always come back later in the game.

Jito’s Foothills Hot Spring

Jito’s Foothills Hot Spring is in the northwest of the Kubara province, northeast of Castle Shimura and south of White Falls village.

White Mist Hot Spring

White Mist Hot Spring can be found along the southeast edge of the map in Kin province. You have to go to a crossing between Kubara and Kin and go east to find White Mist Hot Spring.

Morimae Hot Spring

Morimae Hot Spring can be found on the eastern coast of Kin, east of Morimae Brewery.