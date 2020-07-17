Gears 5 Xbox Series X Port Gets Big Enhancements In Next Generation

Many of the later-releasing Xbox One and Playstation 4 games are going to get updated re-releases on next-gen consoles, and where the Xbox is concerned, that includes its remaining exclusive franchise, Gears of War. The Gears 5 Xbox Series X port will be getting big enhancements on the Series X on release.

According to a tweet that leaked out the various enhancements the game would be getting, most of the improvements appear to be visual, but that should still help in getting the game to live up to its full potential on the Xbox Series X.

Contact shadows, for instance, will allow accurate shadowing of various objects. This will help to fill in missing shadows or any artifacts on shadows that are already present. Speaking of light, going to the updated Unreal Engine 4 version will help with achieving global illumination, even at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution.

The Gears 5 Xbox Series X port will also include 60 FPS cinematics in 4K resolution (where the Xbox One X version had 4K but only at 30 FPS). The frames per second envelope will be pushed even further too, as Microsoft will be investigating 120 frames-per-second in the game’s multiplayer.

Perhaps most importantly, however, is that Microsoft will also be bringing the Xbox Series X version of the game up to the standards of the PC version by bringing over the full PC Ultra Spec Feature Set, which includes higher resolution textures, resolution volume fog, and more.

All of these improvements being possible with the Xbox Series X just shows how powerful Microsoft’s new console can be, along with the sort of benchmark we can expect from brand new games going forward if the Gears 5 Xbox Series X port will be getting this much of a glow-up.

We’ll be learning about more games that will be coming to the Xbox Series X when the Xbox Games Showcase happens next week, including Halo Infinite, so be on the lookout for more news.