Crash Bandicoot 4 Being Considered For “Additional Platforms”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been officially confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but could possibly land on more platforms as well.

According to a statement given to PCGamesN recently, publisher Activision is currently “evaluating additional platforms for a future date” and more information will be shared down the road if necessary. The statement should not be taken as a confirmation but fans can keep their fingers crossed to see Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time potentially release for PC and Nintendo Switch in the near future.

The new installment in the franchise will possibly be following the same route as the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy, which was first released exclusively for PlayStation 4 before coming to Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch a year later.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is being developed by Toys for Bob, the developer behind Spyro Reignited Trilogy which also saw a similar timed-exclusive release. Hence, in summation, the upcoming Crash Bandicoot game should be landing on more platforms once the exclusivity period has ended.

Remember that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will also be releasing for Xbox Series X. The game was rated last month where an accompanying snippet from the box art of the Xbox One version confirmed that the game will be playable on Xbox Series X as well. The same messaging was missing from the box art of the PlayStation 4 version though.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time should presumably be a free next-generation upgrade for all Xbox One players, which could possibly extended to PlayStation 4 players as well.

For the time being though, and until Activision shares more details, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.