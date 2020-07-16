No Man’s Sky Adds Haunting Freighters That Are Overrun By Scary Aliens

No Man’s Sky has received another free update called Desolation that introduces a new playable environment in the cold and dark reaches of space.

There will now be abandoned freighters to discover and explore that might not be completely abandoned in some cases. These massive drifting vessels will feature procedurally generated interiors as well as secrets. Each derelict freighter in No Man’s Sky will have a unique story to tell that can only be unravelled by retrieving the logs and personal effects of the long-lost crew to piece together what exactly happened in their final hours, which in particular cases will reveal sinister plots and alien infestations that will not be welcoming the players onboard.

There will be an incentive to brave these haunting freighters though. Each vessel will be stocked with all kinds of loot. However, once players have salvaged all that they can carry, they will have to try and escape the freighter with their lives.

In the panic to flee the ship, hazardous items spill out, defense systems get scrambled and environment controls begin to fail. Some vessels may even have been overrun by hostile alien life forms. You may want to take some friends along to increase your chances of making it out alive.

The new Desolation update introduces further enhancements to the game as well. No Man’s Sky now features improved bloom and lens flare, as well as various lighting effects. These improvements make the game look even better, and there will likely be more enhancements coming in the near future since they are part of a long list of promises that developer Hello Games has been fulfilling.

Furthermore, the update also improves inventory management which was being requested by players for a considerable time. The complete patch notes can be read here.

No Man’s Sky is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received support for cross-play last month.