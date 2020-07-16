Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.61 Released, New Sticker & Balance Adjustments

Gran Turismo Sport has received another minor update from developer Polyphony Digital that basically just adds the Pilot Sport logo from Michelin tires. Besides the new tire sticker, update 1.61 brings small balance adjustments for the real slipstream setting, among other improvements for “various” issues.

Main Features Implemented

Livery Editor

– The Pilot Sport logo from Michelin’s high-performance sports tires is now available. To access the new tire sticker, select “Wheel” and “Tire Sticker” (Standard Sticker) in the Livery Editor.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Balance adjustments have been made to the slipstream setting “Real.”

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo Sport received update 1.60 about a month ago which was also quite light in terms of changes. The most important thing to take away last month was the reduced level of deflection between cars during contact in a race. However, the amount of deflection between cars in lobby races was unchanged.

Elsewhere, Gran Turismo 7 was officially announced during the recent PlayStation 5 digital event. The next-generation racing simulator had already been leaked ahead of the announcement though. Hence, fans were pretty prepared. Gran Turismo 7 remains undetailed and without a release date. With PlayStation 5 launching at the end of the year, expect a full-blown reveal in the coming months.

In the meanwhile, Gran Turismo Sport is available on PlayStation 4, focusing largely on the online competitive racing scene.