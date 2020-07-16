Godfall Director Explains How Dualsense Works

Counterplay Games’ Godfall was one of the first titles to be announced for the Playstation 5. The trailer was enough back then to show what the console is able to do but it’s only now that we get to find out what Sony’s next-gen console can do for the game. Godfall’s director has recently talked about how the game utilizes Dualsense to provide an immersive experience.

During a recent interview with Gamespot, Godfall director Keith Lee talked about what using Playstation 5 means for the game’s development. Lee had some insight on how adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will change the way games are played. First, he confirmed that the resistance to the triggers will give some “reality” on how strong the impact was. This, as we perceive it, means no more needless button smashing. He says:

“What’s exciting about the DualSense controller is the fact that it has stereo vibration in terms of the rumblers, as well as resistance on the triggers, so one of the things that you can do is to create, for the first time, a sensation of your weapon hitting another weapon and how it resonates”

In addition, Lee gives us more information on how vibration works for the Dualsense, at least for Godfall. Vibrations will make weapon impact feel powerful and will give developers the chance to change that vibration volume for different weapons or to notify players for threats:

“The fact that if you’re sliding across the ground, depending on the surface of the material–you might slide on gravel or sand or water–the way the vibrations work really feel like the way that those surfaces would feel. So it’s a lot more powerful in terms of creating that experience. For us, a 3D melee combat game, this becomes really exciting, because we have lots of different types of weapons, we can have the clash of weapons, that there could be ways that we can notify the player if an enemy is offscreen about to attack you, because it is always very challenging to get a full awareness of your surroundings in a third-person melee combat game.”

Whatever developers might say, it won’t be before we get our hands on Dualsense that we’ll know what the Godfall director is really talking about. This won’t be that long since Playstation 5 releases in a few months. As for Godfall, Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a 2020 release window with no set launch date yet.