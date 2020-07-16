Gamescom Partner List Says We’ll Be Seeing Bethesda At Gamescom 2020

A recently-released list of Gamescom partners says that we’ll be seeing Bethesda at Gamescom 2020, hopefully with some more new games in mind. The company has yet to really make an appearance at the Summer of Gaming event, though some of the games that it’s publishing have shown up before now.

While Bethesda has had a spotty few conferences these past few years, and there hasn’t been any news of things like The Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield, two of their most-anticipated games, hopefully they’ll still have interesting things to show.

Other Gamescom 2020 partners that will be joining Bethesda include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, Focus Home, Sega, Ubisoft, and many more, and all of them will likely have a lot of games to share at that point as well.

Bethesda has also had a fairly mixed success this year since E3 2019, though seeing Bethesda at Gamescom 2020 will hopefully alleviate that. While they did see big success with Id Software’s Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood from Machine Games fell flat after two well-reviewed predecessors.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Bethesda’s appearances at Gamescom 2020 will be all old games either. The company could just as easily be showing off new stuff from its studios, whether it’s new DLC for games like Doom Eternal or new segments of Elder Scrolls Online’s Greymoor expansion.

However, that may also not come true considering that we saw Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop, two upcoming games from subsidiary studios Tango Gameworks and Arkane Studios, during the Playstation 5 presentation, unless Bethesda shows off more of those games.

While it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing anything more substantial of Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 for a good while, hopefully what we do see from Bethesda at Gamescom 2020 will be interesting and even hopefully full of new titles we haven’t seen before.