Epic Games Confirms Hellblade 2 Trailer Was Running In Real Time

One of the first games that was announced to be coming to the Xbox Series X this past year was Hellblade 2, the sequel to the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice game from Ninja Theory. A sneak peek at Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games has confirmed the Hellblade 2 trailer was running in real time.

Considering that the Hellblade trailer shown at the Game Awards was the first game to supposedly show us what games would look like running on the Xbox Series X, it’s good to know that everything we saw in it is indicative of what we can see from Unreal Engine 5.

Of course, this isn’t actually gameplay that we’re talking about yet, and it’s unknown whether or not Ninja Theory will actually be showing off any gameplay before the game releases. We haven’t gotten a date for that either, which is what most people want to see.

While the Hellblade 2 trailer running in real-time on the Xbox Series X is a good indication of what the console can do, again, that is only a cutscene. Microsoft has yet to show off any first-party gameplay on the console, though that’s apparently coming later this month.

Being able to see Hellblade 2 gameplay will also allow us to be able to see what Unreal Engine 5 looks like in action, since the original Hellblade was made in Unreal Engine and Ninja Theory will most likely want to keep it that way.

With Epic Games having unveiled Unreal Engine 5 a few weeks ago to the acclaim of many developers and fans, any gameplay that we’re likely to see outside of the Hellblade 2 trailer will hopefully look just as good.

The exhibition of upcoming first-party Xbox Series X games is slated to be coming on July 23, so hopefully we’ll be seeing actual Hellblade 2 gameplay when that event happens.