New Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay Dev Diary Shows Combat And Stealth

Larian Studios has released a new dev diary post on the Steam forums to show off more about Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay, particularly in regards to combat and stealth and how they’ve changed since the initial reveal of gameplay back in February. It’s looking pretty good at the moment, too.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the third in the Baldur’s Gate series that originally began in 1998. Taking place in the Dungeons and Dragons setting of Faerun, players must find a way to stop the threat of mind flayers with sinister designs while also trying to find a way to get the mind flayer larvae out of their head before it can transform them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 combat, according to the dev diary, runs on Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition rules, and is turn-based, much like Larian’s two Divinity RPGs. However, it is now faster than how it originally looked when gameplay was first unveiled.

According to the dev diary about Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay, this is due to adjustments made to animations and how they are created and processed. These adjustments make combat flow smoother and go faster. A character’s turn, for instance, can start even as another character is ending theirs.

Also included in the dev diary are Baldur’s Gate 3 stealth mechanics. These mechanics now take light and darkness into account alongside line-of-sight, which means that even if an enemy has you in their line of sight, you can still be hidden if you’re obscured in darkness…unless your enemy has Darkvision.

Light and darkness levels can also be manipulated by doing things like throwing a torch, casting spells, or putting out light sources with water, as light is also dynamic. You can read all about how Larian Studios is improving Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay day by day by reading the dev diary for yourself here.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be releasing exclusively on the PC sometime in August in Early Access, barring any sudden delays.