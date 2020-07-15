PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Sales Reach 70 Million Despite Competition

You would expect PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to sink into the background in the face of all of the other battle royale games that are currently on the market, but the forerunner of the genre is still going strong. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds sales, in fact, reached 70 million copies sold today despite the competition.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds first came out as an ARMA 3 mod before making the jump to Steam Early Access as a fully original game, though still using the ARMA engine. Since then it has grown a fair deal, even in spite of the emergence of other Battle Royale games.

Battlegrounds first started coming into the public eye in March of 2017, and very quickly rocketed into a juggernaut of a game, will more and more players joining each day to get the ever-elusive chicken dinner.

While player numbers have dropped somewhat due to both developer missteps (such as mishandling the game’s China release and allowing a huge number of hackers into the game) and rising competition, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds sales still show the game going strong.

Despite not being the center of attention for fans of the genre anymore, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has still been adding content at a fairly steady rate, including multiple new battle maps and even a number of events.

Battlegrounds also continues to serve, if anything, as a place for gamers who are looking for the more classic Battlegrounds experience without dealing with the more kid-heavy atmosphere of Fortnite or a game like Apex Legends or Call of Duty Warzone.

Regardless of the reason behind why PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds sales have finally reached 70 million copies, you can still go buy it (if you don’t already have it gathering dust in your library) and see just how much it’s changed lately. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, iOS and Android.