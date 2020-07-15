Bungie Needs To Consider A Ping System For Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been around for nearly three years now and will soon be gracing next-generation consoles once they launch at the end of 2020. The acclaimed multiplayer first-person shooter went free to play last year after Bungie acquired all publishing rights from Activision, resulting in a significant boost to the overall player-activity. That surging player-base has now become more reason than ever for the developer to prioritize the addition of a ping system in Destiny 2.

There are currently two ways to communicate with other players in the game. There is the traditional text chat which is understandably exclusive to the PC version. There is then the voice chat which can be enabled on all platforms. The nature of Destiny 2 makes constant communication a great necessity.

The end-game activities, particularly the harder raids and dungeons, are nearly impossible to do without coordinating with other players. Such has been the case since release. Bringing in a ping system would essentially make the whole communication aspect of Destiny 2 much more effective. Being able to relay crucial information such as flanking enemies, priority targets, cooldowns, areas to be defended or attacked; all on the click/tap of a button goes a long way in streamlining coordination during the heat of battle.

Apex Legends, as a more recent and popular example, proved how great a ping system can be in online multiplayer. Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Borderlands 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone followed with a ping system as well. The new Hyper Scape is incidentally also releasing with a ping system. It goes without saying that for a game like Destiny 2, a ping system should have been there from the start.

There is a belief that a good ping system can help replace text and voice chats. That is not true. Bungie adding a ping system in Destiny 2 will not change how the current text and voice systems work. What gets buried most of the times is that a good ping system is the perfect way to encourage new players to communicate. Even for seasoned players, speaking in a microphone and pinging objectives can both work in tandem for an improved multiplayer experience.

The one bone of contention that may perhaps be the reason for Bungie to be shying away from a ping system is the scale of the game. For the most part, Destiny 2 maps are small and fast-paced compared to the large battle royale environments of games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. As the assumption goes, Destiny 2 may not reap that many benefits from a ping system.

The thing is that Destiny 2 still requires players to communicate. Some players may not be comfortable in chatting with strangers. Some may even get lost in their train of thoughts during intense firefights. Having a ping system to highlight points of interest or intentions makes it all the more important to have. Hopefully, Bungie will consider the feature for its seasonal roadmap.

Destiny 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The game will be making a cross-generation jump by releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X down the road. Bungie has confirmed that all current console players will receive their next-generation upgrades for free.