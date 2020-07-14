Will The Xbox Series X Be Held Back By Xbox Next-Gen Plans?

One of the bigger points of this coming console generation, at least in terms of Sony, is that Playstation is not allowing launch titles for the Playstation 5 be cross-generation games in order to force players to move on. But will the Series X be held back because Xbox next-gen plans are not the same?

The explanation for this, where Microsoft will be allowing cross-gen games to come out to let people have a more measured transition from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, might have something to do with the Xbox Game Pass service.

Xbox apparently wants to help grow its userbase by appealing to more people with Game Pass, a service that has proven to be quite popular with nearly ten million subscribers now. While Microsoft as said that backwards compatibility and more will still be on the Series X, they likely don’t want to rush fans into changing.

The Xbox next-gen plans might be good for most gamers however, especially considering that neither Microsoft nor Sony has actually given us any sort of idea of what their respective consoles will cost. Microsoft may do it at their game showcase later this month, but there’s been no word from Sony.

Of course, this could also work against Microsoft. The Playstation 5 showcased a large number of exclusive games at its reveal event, including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and many more.

Xbox next-gen plans not including any Xbox Series X-exclusive games could work against the company, especially if that delay continues for up to a year like the plans suggest. While, again, Xbox is planning to show new games at a showcase later this month, if they’re not Xbox Series X exclusive that may not matter.

One of the few games not coming to Xbox Game Pass on release is CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, but we can only see what other games might be coming for the service in the future. In the meantime, Xbox’s game showcase is happening July 21.