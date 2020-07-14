Death Stranding PC Immersion Comes From Ultrawide Screen For More Detail

As part of the Summer of Gaming event, Geoff Keighley sat down with Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa of Kojima Productions in order to discuss how Death Stranding will be changing with its PC version. According to Shinkawa and Kojima, the Death Stranding PC immersion will be quite noticeably better.

Apparently, on the PC version of the game, players will be able to see the game through an ultrawide camera, which will allow them to become more immersed in the game and see details that were previously out of sight in camera angles during moments like cutscenes.

In a day and age when a pandemic has forced millions of people to remain at home and cut us off from each other distance-wise, a game like Death Stranding will likely resonate even more with PC gamers that haven’t already touched the game.

When further talking about the new ultrawide camera, Shinkawa and Kojima said that the Death Stranding PC immersion with the ultrawide will be more like watching a movie in the cinema, instead of simply watching a TV drama like in the original game.

While there isn’t much to see in Death Stranding, considering most of players’ times will be spent walking between areas to deliver requested goods while progressing the story, greater immersion in Death Stranding will definitely help with the feeling of isolation that the game is trying to convey.

Kojima once again proving himself to be something of a prophet might also help sales of the game on PC now that the normal hype backlash has died down. While Death Stranding was proven to be heavily divisive in terms of reviews when it came out, being made available on PC may give it a second wind.

Hopefully all that Kojima said will be coming true in regards to Death Stranding PC immersion. Considering the better capabilities of PC, players who buy the game on that platform might get even more than they bargained for. The Death Stranding PC port will be coming out tomorrow, July 14. You can find the interview here.