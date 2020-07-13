Ubisoft Removes 3-Day Early Access From Watch Dogs: Legion

There are four different editions of Watch Dogs: Legion to choose from, three of which come bundled with a season pass and a guaranteed early access. In a bid to “refine” the premium editions, Ubisoft has decided to both enhance the season pass and remove the three-day early access offer.

As spotted by Niko Partners’ senior analyst Daniel Ahmad earlier today, all four editions of Watch Dogs: Legion will now be releasing simultaneously on the same day. The previously noted three-day early access period has been removed from the gold, ultimate, and collector’s editions. The season pass has furthermore been enhanced to offer additional story-based content in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Ubisoft no longer doing 3 day early access on its games. pic.twitter.com/y1jzHkoYWz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 13, 2020

Do note that the Ubisoft Store is still showing the premium editions of Watch Dogs: Legion with their three-day early access periods at the time of writing. Ubisoft is expected to update the listings fairly soon, which should also detail the new and improved season pass.

While unconfirmed, Ubisoft may possibly extend the new content policy to other games as well. The removal of an early access period from Watch Dogs: Legion will undoubtedly change the social media environment. While most players wait for their standard release, the premium owners most often get done with the game in a gruelling three-day long marathon. That in turn leads to spoilers popping up online even before the game has released for everyone.

Watch Dogs: Legion will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 29, 2020. Note that the PC release will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the next-generation consoles have launched at the end of the year. Thankfully, players will be able to avail Xbox Smart Delivery between the Xbox consoles and similar free upgrades between the PlayStation consoles.