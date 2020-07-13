Something Called Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience Could Release Soon

Square Enix has filed a trademark for the Tomb Raider franchise, pointing to an all-inclusive collection. Everything points to both old and new games being in the Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience collection. However, there’s no official announcement yet.

The trademark for Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience was filed by Square Enix back in June, with its name being T.R.U.E Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience. There are no hints about what games it might include. However, a recently revealed screenshot for the collection shows posters of older games so we might be looking at every single game being added to it:

Here’s a list of all Tomb Raider video games through the years. Any of those titles could be eligible to be present in the Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience collection:

Tomb Raider – 1996

Tomb Raider 2 – 1996

Tomb Raider 3 – 1998

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – 1999

Tomb Raider: Chronicles – 2000

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – 2003

Tomb Raider: Legend – 2006

Tomb Raider: Anniversary – 2007

Tomb Raider: Underworld – 2008

Tomb Raider – 2013

Rise of the Tomb Raider – 2015

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 2018

The aforementioned screenshot also includes the platforms in which T.R.U.E will release on. More specifically, we have Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC through Steam, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. The fact that the title will be available on Nintendo’s hybrid console could point to the Survivor Timeline (the last three games in the franchise) not being in it. However, the team taking on the porting project might have a way to include those as well. That would be a great project until the next Lara Croft game emerges.

As for its release date, Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience is said to be releasing on August 27th. We’ll have to wait for Square Enix to make an official announcement. For what it’s worth, the news thus far sounds legit. The publisher has taken its time to bundle up its games into neat collections, so why not give Lara Croft the proper tribute she deserves after almost 30 years of adventures?