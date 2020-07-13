LEGO NES Set Leaked, Will Be Costly

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was re-released a few years back as a miniature replica that emulates the decades-old home console. The nostalgic classic machine will now be releasing once again but in a rather different form.

Earlier today, Chinese publication VJ Gamer leaked promotional images for a new LEGO set based on the iconic console. The bundle will include nearly 3,000 LEGO parts to build a replica of not only NES but also its controller, a cartridge, and a television running Super Mario Bros. in mighty glory.

The LEGO NES will furthermore feature plenty of details and functionalities. The front loader of the NES, for example, can be opened manually to insert the cartridge. The television on the other hand has a winding mechanism on the side that can presumably interact with the on-screen LEGO image of Mario making his way forward. There could be other minor functionalities as well.

Following the leak, LEGO has officially started dropping teasers, meaning that an announcement should happen fairly soon.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

The LEGO NES set is understandably pegged for a release next month in August at a pricey cost of around $250. For more than half of that price, anyone interested can purchase the actual NES classic console right now which comes with 30 pre-installed games such as Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and more.

That being said, nothing, not even a bloated price tag, can deter Nintendo fans from owning another collectible for their shelves.