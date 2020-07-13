New Cyberpunk 2077 Preview Includes Cyberware Information

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a few months away from release, it is though as if we already live in its city. The amount of information we have about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title is off the roof, with more and more facts popping up every day. To add to all that, a new preview gives us some insight on cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 and how they’ll work in-game.

The massive preview that was released by NightCityLife, includes information about multiple parts of the game. Reading through it, you’ll find that most of the information is legit, giving the post more credibility.

Cyberware is a huge part of Cyberpunk 2077 so getting more information on it is exactly our cup of tea. V in the game will have a variety of different “slots” to add augmentations on his/her body. More specifically, the preview makes word of more than 15 slots. Those are:

Brain – 3 slots

Eyes

Cardiovascular System 3 slots

Immune system – 2 slots

Peripheral Nervous System -2 slots

Skin – 3 slots

Operating system -1 slot

Skeletal system – 6 slots

Even though you have that many slots through, this doesn’t mean that you’ll be adding modifications to each one. Adding augmentation to V takes some humanity away from him/her. This means

that you’ll have to micromanage your cyberware in order to not go “completely-robot”.

In order to add body augmentations in those slots, you’ll have to either earn them or buy them. The rarities in which the cyberware comes is: ordinary, unusual, rare, epic, legendary, and iconic. The iconic grade is the rarest of all and the only way to obtain such augmentations is by completing story quests that include those as rewards.

Some notable types of body augmentations are, according to the NightCityLife preview:

Mantis Blades – Probably the most famous cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077. The mighty blades protrude from V’s forearm and several fragments are available.

Blood pump – Installed in the cardiovascular system slot. It activates at a certain point in time and improves healing.

Micro-rotors – Passive cyberware in the nervous system that improves movement speed and precision

Reflex tuners – are triggered cyberware that activates slow motion as soon as your health falls below a critical value.

Gorilla Hands – Logically installed in the hands and vastly improves your strength and melee strength. There are also several fragments here.

Monowire – The cyberware that houses a fiber optic lasso in your arm that you can use to easily slice opponents in slices. The quick hack function via the Monowire is probably one of the fragments.

Krenzikov – A booster spray, but it also exists as an implant for your nervous system. The trigger activates a slow-motion effect as soon as you have successfully avoided an enemy attack.

Synlungs – Artificial lungs that are installed in the cardiovascular system and improve the regeneration of your endurance.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on November 19th, after a few delays. In 2021, the game will also be available on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.