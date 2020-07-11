Playstation 5 Color Scheme May Have More Than One Option

White, blue, and black appear to be the colors for the Playstation 5 in this generation, as opposed to the black and blue that most of its previous consoles have dealt with. A leaked marketing pamphlet has shown a black and red color scheme, so the Playstation 5 color scheme may have options.

The leaker in question claims that it’s a promotional image that has been sent out to various retailers and employees to see what it looks like ahead of time. Even if it’s not true however, it would be odd to not have the colors complement one another.

The Playstation 5 website for instance has undergone a visual makeover to promote the Playstation 5, turning it sleek and stylish and white-colored like the Playstation 5 itself. So for the color theory on the pamphlet to go a different direction would be odd unless there actually was more than one color option.

There’s also the option that the new Playstation 5 color scheme might be a bundle for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be a launch title for the new console. Miles Morales’s Spider-Man costume is also black and red, so that’s another very likely option.

A new generation of consoles means a new line of promotional colors for console bundles after all, and if that black and red Playstation 5 does turn out to be for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we can likely expect a similar one for other high-profile releases this generation like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

However, again, there’s no telling exactly what this supposed other Playstation 5 color scheme is actually supposed to be. It would be a lot more expensive to manufacture them in that style if it was true, especially if there are more than two options, so a promotional Miles Morales Playstation 5 is the more likely explanation.

Either way, we’ll see exactly what it’s all about whenever the Playstation 5 comes out later this year.