Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Account Makes A Crack About EA In Night City

Due to its friendly business attitude, seaside climate, and centralized location to large numbers of game studios, California is a good place for many game publishers to be located. According to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, this also extends to Electronic Arts, which they made a crack about just today.

The Twitter post in question was originally a series of concept art pieces that showed off more of Night City, the principal setting of Cyberpunk 2077. This includes the city’s skyline at night, a street during the day, and an ominous-looking skyscraper.

One enterprising Twitter user asked if the third picture was EA’s headquarters in the future of 2077, which the Cyberpunk account confirmed and even joked that if you looked closely, you could see concept art of FIFA 78, which EA claimed would be the “best FIFA ever.”

CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 and, of course, the people running the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, have always been on the good side of many gamers for their business practices, which included releasing high-quality games with no DRM attached and no microtransactions.

When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first released, they even released a dozen small cosmetic DLCs along with it completely for free, unlike other developers and publishers that likely would have attached prices to them all. Their two DLCs for the game are also massive in their own right.

Since CD Projekt RED has already said that they would likely be announcing DLC for the game before its release date comes around, we can likely expect a repeat performance like what the studio got for Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

You can find the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account by following this link, and keep up with the game there. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on November 19 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, and also on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.