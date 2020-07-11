CD Projekt RED Has No Cyberpunk 2077 Game Pass Plans

One of the big advantages of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass plans is being able to only have to pay $5 to play as many games as you want on the service without paying for a full-priced game. However, CD Projekt RED has said they have no Cyberpunk 2077 Game Pass plans.

The announcement came in response to a VentureBeat article where the author, Jeff Grubb, had postulated about various different upcoming games that could be put on Game Pass by Microsoft. This prompted a response from Radek Grabowski, CDPR’s PR boss, who put paid to that suggestion.

Many different high-profile video game releases have been allowed to get onto the Xbox Game Pass program despite also being available for full purchases, a cost-effective alternative for gamers that want to play some of the hottest new releases but lack the money to do so.

Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the hottest releases this year, especially with being a cross-generation game, the game not being on Xbox Game Pass is a blow for many gamers who might have wanted to play it otherwise.

While this doesn’t mean that there’s no way for them to play it despite a lack of Cyberpunk 2077 Game Pass support, it would still be a rather expensive undertaking, especially given information that the next generation of games, at least in turns of 2K Sports games, are going to be going up to compensate for higher development prices.

Grabowski did not give a reason as to why CD Projekt RED had no Cyberpunk 2077 Game Pass plans, but there are a few possibilities. Putting the game on Game Pass could cost Cyberpunk sales, and it’s likely CDPR wouldn’t get a cut of the game’s profits if put there. Putting it on Game Pass could also erode its value, which is a problem when CDPR’s catalogue is big-budget action games like Cyberpunk and The Witcher.

Either way, you’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, and later than that when the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X come out.