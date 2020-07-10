Tolerance In CD Projekt RED Games Is A Cornerstone Of Studio’s Creativity

Anyone who’s played a CD Projekt RED game, most likely the Witcher series or Cyberpunk, likely can realize that tolerance in CD Projekt RED games is a big deal. A recent interview with two of the studio’s higher-ups, Adam Kiciński and Adam Badowski, showed just how big of a deal it was.

Anyone who’s played through the story of Geralt of Rivia can likely tell that intolerance and bigotry is an enormous issue in the setting. Whether it’s discrimination against elves and dwarves and the violence that results, or the Church of Eternal Fire’s religious fanaticism persecuting mages, herbalists, mutants (like Geralt), and more, bigotry is portrayed very negatively in their games.

According to Kiciński and Badowski, part of CDPR’s group statement is to stand for tolerance, combating all forms of discrimination. The studio believes that tolerance is one of the cornerstones of creativity, as it allows for new perspectives on issues that can be used to tell a new story.

Tolerance in CD Projekt RED games will be continuing with Cyberpunk 2077, as anyone could see in the game’s E3 2018 reveal trailer, when Night City was said to have a higher gap between the rich and poor than anywhere else in America, to say nothing of what other discrimination we may see.

In recent years, a large number of gamers have come out against video games doing anything “political”, ranging from Jax’s arcade ending in Mortal Kombat 11 to the plotline of Wolfenstein: The New Order which was accused of unfairly demonizing the Nazis. Yes, really.

The statement about tolerance in CD Projekt RED games resonates even more considering Poland’s government, which is heavily homophobic under the rule of a right-wing administration, so it’s nice to see that even in spite of that CD Projekt RED is still doing the best it can to create a sympathetic environment for people.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on November 19 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, though Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 ports are sure to come after.